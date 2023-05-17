Dundas Dentist Receives Top Ranking from Patients for Exceptional Service
Recognition for the best dental care services offered in Dundas region.DUNDAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal East Dental, Dundas, ON, has recently received a top ranking from patients for exceptional dental care services. Their team comprises compassionate, skilled, and experienced dentists and dental hygienists providing the best dental care possible. Patients have praised Dr. Inkesh Bajaj and Dr. Shelly Bajaj and have been nominated as best-rated dentists in Dundas for their professional care, attention to detail, and compassionate care. Royal East Dental is equipped with advanced technology and skillful doctors to perform wisdom teeth extraction services, airflow dental cleaning, and smile design as well.
Recently, Royal East Dental received Excellence Award for being the Best Business of 2023 in the concerned field. The evaluation has been done after checking extensive customer reviews, ratings, and patient complaints-satisfaction along with other parameters. Royal East Dental is appreciated with positive patient reviews and ratings so much that most often other patients recommend their family and friends for dental treatments.
Dr. Inkesh Bajaj has been practicing dentistry since 2009, providing comprehensive dental care to several patients of all ages. He is known for his personalized approach to dentistry, with his particular interest in restorative and cosmetic dentistry. With his dedication and commitment to keeping himself updated through CDE programs, he can provide the most recent and advanced available treatment options to his patients. Moreover, he is always ready to go the extra mile to provide quality care for his patients.
“I am honored to receive this recognition from my patients,” said Dr. Bajaj. “I believe that providing exceptional dental care is not just about treating dental problems, but also about building relationships with my patients and helping them achieve optimal oral health”.
With 15 years of experience in clinical dentistry, Dr. Shelly Bajaj offers a wide range of dental care services to all her patients. She uses state-of-the-art technology and the latest dental techniques to ensure that her patients feel relaxed and at ease during their appointments.
“I had a very good experience here for my dental exam—excellent staff including receptionist, nurse, and especially Dr. Shelly.
Dr explained the condition of my teeth after all tests and discussed the treatment plan accordingly. Thorough professional. I am going to stay with them along with my family for all our dental needs”, said Muhammad Rizwan.
“I understand that visiting a dentist can be stressful for some people and I want to make sure that my patients feel relaxed and at home during their appointment with me”, added Dr. Shelly.
Dr. Inkesh and Dr. Shelly have received numerous positive reviews and testimonials from their patients, praising them for their professionalism, expertise, and compassion towards dentistry. Many patients have commented on their ability to explain complex dental procedures in a way i.e. easy to understand. Their patients have also praised them for managing dental emergencies effortlessly.
“I had gone through many different dentists in Hamilton because of my sensitive, not healthy teeth. Now I am settled in this dentist forever. They are professional. I can trust dentists 100% (it took less than 1 minute to take my wisdom tooth out!!!) All staffs are super kind and professional. Strongly recommended!! Thank you Team Royal East Dental” said Moonsung Jung.
“Royal East Dental has been a great office in the short time I've been going there. Being one who was always anxious about the dentist's office, the staff at Royal East has been nothing short of fantastic”, said Micheal Richard. “The staffs are always friendly, very calming, and gentle with anxious patients, and always helpful in going over any concerns with you. The energy at the office is great and so welcoming and I would recommend coming here to anyone, especially those who are nervous about the dentist.”
Dr. Inkesh Bajaj is committed to continuing dental education and professional development, staying up-to-date with the advanced and latest dental technologies.
If you are looking for a dentist in Dundas who provides exceptional care and professional service, look no further than Dr. Inkesh and Dr. Shelly Bajaj. To schedule an appointment and learn more about their services, visit their website https://www.royaleastdental.ca/ or call at 289-769-0776
About Our Doctors
Dr. Inkesh Bajaj and Dr. Shelly Bajaj work together as dentists in Dundas who provide comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages. With years of professional experience and commitment to ongoing dental education, both are known for their personalized approach to dentistry and have been voted as best-rated dentists in Dundas.
