Smart Display Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Smart Display Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Display Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart display market. As per TBRC’s smart display market forecast, the smart display market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.40 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 29 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the smart display industry is due to an increase in the number of internet users. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart display market share. Major smart display companies include Visteon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corp. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Continental Automotive and Panasonic Corporation.
Smart Display Market Segments
● By Type: Smart Display Mirror, Smart Home Display, Smart Signage
● By Resolution: Ultra High Definition (UHD), Full High Definition (FHD), High Definition (HD)
● By Display Size: Below 32 Inch, Between 32 and 52 Inch, Above 52 Inch
● By End User: Residential, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Sports And Entertainment
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A smart display refers to any voice assistant smart television or speaker with a screen intended for usage in residential or commercial settings. These devices have touchscreens that may be used for entertainment, educational videos, video chats, and others. It is a screens that go beyond simple controls.
