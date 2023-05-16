Ultrasound Market Growth & Size to be Worth USD 11.47 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of target diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultrasound Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Ultrasound industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Ultrasound market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Ultrasound market A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global ultrasound market size reached USD 6.51 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Ultrasound market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements, increasing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, growing public and private investments, funding and grants, and development of POC ultrasound devices.

To get sample PDf @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1807

Over the past few years, there has been a rising interest in the idea of shrinking technological components. Point-of-care ultrasonography, or POCUS, can now be performed at the bedside utilizing handheld equipment of varied sizes that are significantly more portable than classic full-platform systems. The use of POCUS has been widely adopted by Emergency Medicine practitioners and has spread to a variety of other disciplines, including Critical Care, trauma, vascular medicine, obstetrics, and rheumatology. Development of such advanced technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Ultrasound Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Ultrasound market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrasound market on the basis of system portability, technology, display type, application, component, end-use, and region:

System Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Trolley/Cart-based devices

Compact/Table-top Devices

POC/Portable Devices

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diagnostic Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Color Ultrasound Devices

Black & White Ultrasound Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Gynecology

Urological

Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal

Other Applications

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transducers/Probes

Convex Array Probes

Line Array Probes

Phased Array Probes

Other Probes

Workstations

Other Components

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Research Laboratories

Other End-use

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1807

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SAMSUNG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Portable segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Several factors, including an aging population at increased risk of disease, increase in incidence of trauma and accidents, rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increase in prevalence of multiple diseases, are boosting revenue growth of the portable ultrasound segment. In addition to the rising need for portable ultrasonography, technological advances in emergency medicine and primary care are driving market expansion.

Diagnostic ultrasound segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The rising significance of these systems in acute care hospitals and emergency care in healthcare facilities and hospitals is largely responsible for the major contribution of growth of this segment. The most common type of ultrasound generates a black and white image of the baby's structure and internal organs, and this mode is known as a 2D ultrasound. The 2D ultrasound is the standard for newborn diagnosis.

Radiology segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Radiology is currently the most significant diagnostic tool for a variety of disorders and plays a crucial role in evaluating treatments and predicting results. It employs a wide variety of imaging modalities, each of which is based on its own unique set of physical principles. Moreover, technological advancements in digital imaging have made it feasible for the produced images to be post-processed, edited, and quickly transported around the world for simultaneous viewing with the transmitting center.

Radical Highlights of the Ultrasound Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Ultrasound market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Ultrasound market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Ultrasound Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Ultrasound market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Ultrasound market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Ultrasound market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Ultrasound market and its key segments?

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasound-market

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Keyword Market

Competitive analysis of the Keyword market

Regional analysis of Global Keyword market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Keyword market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Keyword production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Keyword market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Keyword market

Global Keyword market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Urgent Care Center Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/urgent-care-center-market

Airway Management Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airway-management-devices-market

Temperature Sensing Solution Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/temperature-sensing-solution-market

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smoke-evacuation-systems-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.