Utility Communication Market Size, Share And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Utility Communication Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Utility Communication Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the utility communication market size is predicted to reach $30.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.
The growth in the utility communications market is due to rising demand for smart grids. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest utility communication market share. Major players in the market include Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric, DIGI International Inc., ZTE Corporation.
Utility Communication Market Segments
• By Technology: Wired, Wireless
• By Utility: Public, Private
• By Components: Hardware, Software
• By Application: Transmission and Distribution, Oil and Gas
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The utility communication global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Utility communications are the processes involved in setting up two-way communications between the utility and end users across all networked data points that have been deployed. These networks improve transmission reliability and resilience by providing real-time situational information and controlling it.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Utility Communication Market Trends
4. Utility Communication Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Communication Utility Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
