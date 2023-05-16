Global Typhoid Fever Vaccine Market: Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Typhoid Fever Vaccine Market refers to the pharmaceutical industry segment focused on the production, distribution, and sale of vaccines used to prevent typhoid fever. Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi that is transmitted through contaminated food and water. Symptoms include fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

There are two types of typhoid fever vaccines: live attenuated and Vi polysaccharide vaccines. Live attenuated vaccines are usually given orally, while Vi polysaccharide vaccines are given via injection.

The global typhoid fever vaccine market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the high incidence of typhoid fever in low- and middle-income countries, increasing government initiatives to reduce the burden of the disease, and rising awareness about the importance of vaccination.

Some of the key players in the typhoid fever vaccine market include Sanofi Pasteur, Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer, among others.

In addition, ongoing research and development of new typhoid fever vaccines are expected to drive market growth further. For example, the development of typhoid conjugate vaccines that offer longer-lasting immunity and can be given to younger children may open up new opportunities for market growth.

Overall, the typhoid fever vaccine market is expected to continue growing as efforts to reduce the burden of the disease continue to expand, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

In 2019, the capsular polysaccharide segment accounted for the largest share of the typhoid vaccine market. Growth in this particular typhoid vaccine segment is attributed to its effectiveness in preventing typhoid infections.

North America holds the largest market share due to growing public awareness that has led to demand for typhoid vaccines for infants, children and adults. The ready availability of a vaccine in the United States is also boosting the market growth in the region.

In addition, the market for typhoid fever vaccines in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly due to government initiatives for vaccination against typhoid fever and large population bases, especially in India and China.

In Latin America, Brazil is likely to become one of the major players in the typhoid vaccine market as the healthcare infrastructure develops and major players in the country invest in setting up vaccine manufacturing plants across the country.

