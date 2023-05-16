Winter Tire Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends And Industry Report For 2023-2032

Winter Tire Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Winter Tire Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the winter tire market size is predicted to reach $28.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The growth in the winter tire market is due to rising growth of the automobile industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest winter tire market share. Major players in the market include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Michelin, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Nokian Tyres PLC., Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Winter Tire Market Segments

•By Product Type: Studded, Stud-Less

•By Rim Size: 12’’- 17’’, 18’’-21’’, >22’’

•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

•By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket

•By Geography: The global winter tire market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Winter tires, often known as snow tires, are tires with construction specifically created to increase vehicle stability in colder climates and on rough roads with snow and ice.

