Global Micro-Location Technology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Micro-Location Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s micro-location technology market forecast, the micro-location technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $42.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.44 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the micro-location technology industry is due to the growing use of mobile devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest micro-location technology market share. Major micro-location technology companies include Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, CenTrak and Humatics Corporation.

Micro-Location Technology Market Segments

● By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

● By Technology: Bluetooth Low Energy, WiFi, Near Field Communication, Beacons, Other Technologies

● By Application: Proximity Marketing, Asset Management

● By End Use: Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, BFSI, Sports and Entertainment, Commercial

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Micro location technology refers to the process of locating an individual's placement within a few inches or feet using numerous technologies. It is used to determine the location accurately, both indoors and outdoors individual's placement.

