Industrial Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers market statistics and every facet of the industrial services sector. As per TBRC’s industrial services market forecast, the industrial services market size is expected to grow to $40.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The increase in demand for predictive maintenance services is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest industrial services market share. Among the largest industrial services companies are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company.

Industrial Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Engineering and Consulting, Installation and Commissioning, Operational Improvement and Maintenance

2) By Application: Distributed Control System, Programmable Logic Controller, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Electric Motors and Drives, Valves and Actuators, Human Machine Interface, Manufacturing Execution System, Safety Systems, Industrial PC, Industrial 3D Printing, Industrial Robotics

3) By End-User: Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Automotive, Water and Wastewater, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Energy and Power, Semiconductor and Electronics, Paper and Pulp, Metals and Mining, Aerospace, Other End Users

Such services are defined as those services provided to customers who are principally engaged in a process that converts raw or unfinished resources into another form or product. These are used for facilitating industrial processes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Services Market Industry Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

