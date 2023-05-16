Texas Hill County's Flat-Fee Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Goes Green

One of Texas' best in designing and building beautiful custom homes has gone green.

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority.

Ben Neely, owner of Riverbend Homes, explained that Riverbend Homes has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium “because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you’re HVAC system doesn’t have to work so hard.”

Neely went on to point out that the company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they’re not in the budget.

“When possible, all of our spec homes we’ve moved to rainwater collection systems at least for the yard irrigation,” Neely revealed before adding, “All of our windows exceed the energy code by a wide margin. We use water saving irrigation sprinkler heads.”

Neely noted that in an effort to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Every home, according to Neely, is as unique as the owner, so being able to understand the homeowners’ vision to bring it to life is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

“We understand that your custom home will be one of the most important and expensive decisions you ever make, so our goal is to make the building process as fun and as painless as possible,” Neely said.

The cost of building homes continues to increase, and that is why representatives with Riverbend Homes continues to help owners have full control over their budget.

"One major problem in the home building industry is cost-plus contracts,” said Riverbend Homes Group Owner Ben Neely. “A cost-plus contract is where the owners and builder agree upon a percentage management fee and add that to every cost along the way.”

Neely explained that builders do this when they do not want to put in the time to accurately budget a home.

“It’s an easy way to win a job as it usually sounds like the home will cost less,” Neely pointed out before adding, “However, with cost plus contracts, the goals of the homebuilder and the homeowner are not aligned. Homeowners want everything to cost as little as possible, while the owner wants to maximize profits. Builders will probably want to use bids that are more expensive to maximize the profit they make, and owners want to keep costs predictable and affordable.”

The way Riverbend works, Neely stressed, is that the company is a flat-fee builder, with allowances.

“Our management, insurance, and profit are all lumped into the overall costs of the home and allowances are used for the finish items to help owners have full control over their budget,” said Neely.

For more information, please visit riverbend-homes.com/about and riverbend-homes.com/the-process

