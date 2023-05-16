Geosynthetics Market is estimated to be US$ 16.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Geosynthetics Market, By Product Type (Geocells, Geo-Composites, Geofoam, Geogrids, Membranes, Geotextiles, Geo-Synthetic Liners, Geonets, Geopipes, Geocombs).COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The geosynthetics market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and application of geosynthetic materials. Geosynthetics are synthetic materials made from polymers, typically used in civil engineering and environmental applications. They are designed to enhance the performance of soil, rock, or other geotechnical materials in various construction projects.
Geosynthetics provide a wide range of functions and benefits, including reinforcement, separation, filtration, drainage, erosion control, and containment. These materials are commonly used in applications such as road construction, slope stabilization, landfills, drainage systems, coastal protection, and mining operations. The market for geosynthetics has experienced significant growth over the years due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and environmental protection. The use of geosynthetics helps to improve the durability, stability, and overall performance of infrastructure projects, while also minimizing environmental impact and reducing construction costs.
Segmentation:
Product Type:
• Geotextiles: These are permeable fabrics used in various applications such as filtration, separation, reinforcement, and erosion control.
• Geomembranes: Impermeable liners used for containment applications like landfill liners, pond liners, and mining heap leach pads.
• Geogrids: Open or grid-like structures used for soil reinforcement in applications like retaining walls, slopes, and pavement construction.
• Geocells: Three-dimensional cellular confinement systems used for soil stabilization and erosion control in applications such as load support and slope protection.
• Geocomposites: Combination products that incorporate two or more geosynthetic materials, such as geotextile-geomembrane composites or geotextile-geogrid composites.
• Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs): Consist of a layer of bentonite clay sandwiched between geotextiles, providing a high-performance barrier for containment applications.
Application:
• Road Construction: Geosynthetics are used for separation, reinforcement, and stabilization in roadways and pavement structures.
• Erosion Control: Geosynthetics help control soil erosion in applications such as riverbanks, coastal protection, and land reclamation.
• Waste Containment: Geomembranes and geosynthetic clay liners are used for lining landfills, hazardous waste containment facilities, and other waste containment structures.
• Water Management: Geosynthetics play a crucial role in drainage systems, reservoirs, dams, and irrigation canals.
• Construction: Geosynthetics find applications in soil stabilization, slope protection, and reinforcement of retaining walls and embankments.
• Mining: Geosynthetics are used in mining operations for applications like heap leach pads, tailings dams, and erosion control.
Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key Highlights:
• SOLMAX bought TenCate Geosynthetics, a provider of geosynthetics and industrial fabrics based in the Netherlands, in June 2021. The acquisition is expected to boost the company's innovation capabilities and global reach. The acquisition is expected to provide the company with new commercial prospects in mining, transportation, energy, waste management, and civil engineering in the areas of containment and infrastructure.
• NAUE introduced its first biodegradable non-woven geotextile product, Secutex Green, in July 2020. For civil engineering applications, the product is made from organic and renewable materials.
Key players:
• FiberWeb PLC
• GEO Synthetics LLC
• Low & Bonar PLC
• TenCate Geosynthetics
• Agru America
• Polymer Group, Inc.
• ACE Geosynthetics
• ACH Foam Technologies
• Asahi Geotechnologies Co. Ltd.
• Belton Industries Inc.
• Carthage Mills.
Analyst View:
Increasing Infrastructure Development: The global focus on infrastructure development, including transportation, energy, and water management projects, is a major driver for the geosynthetics market. Geosynthetics provide cost-effective and sustainable solutions for improving the performance and longevity of infrastructure assets.
Growing Environmental Awareness: Environmental concerns and regulations related to soil erosion, waste containment, and pollution control are driving the demand for geosynthetics. These materials offer effective solutions for erosion control, landfill liners, and other environmental protection applications.
Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development activities in the geosynthetics industry are leading to the development of innovative products with enhanced performance characteristics. For example, geosynthetics with improved strength, durability, and chemical resistance are being introduced, expanding the range of applications.
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market:
Disruption in the Supply Chain: The global geosynthetics market faced disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and closure of manufacturing facilities. This led to delays in the production and delivery of geosynthetic materials, affecting project timelines and causing supply shortages.
Slowdown in Construction Activities: The pandemic led to a slowdown in construction activities as many projects were put on hold or delayed. This had a direct impact on the demand for geosynthetics, especially in applications such as road construction, infrastructure development, and commercial building projects.
Economic Uncertainty and Budget Constraints: The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic resulted in budget constraints for infrastructure projects. Governments and private investors redirected funds to healthcare and essential services, leading to reduced investments in construction and infrastructure projects, thereby affecting the demand for geosynthetics.
