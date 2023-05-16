5 Underground Asian American and Pacific Islander Artists Changing the Face of Asian American and Pacific Islander Art
Silicon Valley art broker Anna D. Smith highlights five underground artists redefining Asian American and Pacific Islander art for Heritage Month.SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art broker Anna D. Smith is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting five underground artists whose work is worth collecting. These artists are breaking barriers and redefining the face of Asian American and Pacific Islander art.
The five artists are featured in Smith’s blog post, "5-Notable Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Underground Art."
GRAPHIC NOVELIST
Korean American Jen Bartel is a juggernaut in the world of cover art for graphic novels. In 2018, she wrote her first comic book series, and teamed up with Adidas to create the Jen Bartel X Adidas…
REALISM PAINTER
Korea American Warren Chang is classified as a fine artist. However Smith does not write about art from the world of the art establishment. Chang is being acknowledged for his work as a painter of realism.
Realism has never been accepted in the established world of art. Realism as an art movement emerged in France, in the wake of the 1848 overthrow of the French monarchy of Louis-Philippe. Smith first discovered Warren Chang as he was a featured artist in the Silicon Valley Creates publication Content Magazine, Issue 13.4, Fall 2021, Profiles…
PRISON TATTOO ARTIST
Cambodian American Robert Pho was a prisoner who became a prisoner tattooist, and since his release from prison has successfully transformed his prison hustle into a lucrative Nationwide tattoo business, with tattoo parlors in Brooklyn, Honolulu, SoCal, and Las Vegas, including a location inside the Caesars Palace.
As a teenager, Pho fell right into the pervasiveness of L.A.’s gang culture, and at 16 was arrested for attempted murder. 30-years-later, he is a highly sought after realism tattoo artist…
NFT ARTIST
Japanese American Drue Kataoka was born in Tokyo, Japan. At age 5, her family immigrated to the United States, moving to Washington D.C., then Seattle and later to Silicon Valley. Her early canon of works were in the style of Sumi-e, a brush painting which uses black ink as a wash. In 2012, she was chosen Young Global Leader for the World Economic Forum summit at Davos.
“Asian American artists have been the backbone of digital creativity for decades,” declares Kataoka. “From pushing visual technology to its limits in Hollywood special effects, to building virtual worlds for top gaming experiences, to advancing the frontier of technology art…
GRAFFITI ARTIST
Samoa American Jason Pereira was born in Carson, California. On December 30, 2020, Pereira was the Artist-In-Residence at the Pacific Island Ethnic Art Museum trying to heal a piece of heritage that was harmed in a series of desecration against the space.
“I come from this world – tagging, writing, graffiti, graffiti art, gettin’ up – all of that. It has its own rules, code of ethics, generational perspectives; and what drives it is that basic human desire – acknowledgments, attention, fame, notoriety…
Silicon Valley, Fine Art and Real Estate Broker Anna D. Smith says that she is excited to share these artists’ work with a wider audience. “These Underground artists are doing important work, and I think their work is worth celebrating,” Smith says. “I hope that by highlighting their work, I can help to bring more attention to the Asian American and Pacific Islander art community.”
The artists featured in Smith’s blog post are all working outside of the traditional art world. They are self-taught, and they often exhibit their work in alternative spaces. However, their work is just as important as the work of artists who are part of the traditional art world. In fact, their work may be even more important, because it offers a unique perspective on the Asian American and Pacific Islander experience.
Smith hopes that by highlighting these artists’ work, she can help to change the way that people think about Asian American and Pacific Islander art. “I want people to see that Asian American and Pacific Islander art is not just about traditional forms of art, like painting and sculpture,” she says. “It is also about graffiti, NFTs, and fashion. It is about the full range of human experience.”
Smith’s, "5-Notable Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Underground Art," is a valuable resource for anyone who is interested in learning more about Asian American and Pacific Islander art. It features the work of five talented artists who are changing the face of the art world.
