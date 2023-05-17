TGTE Parliament Meets in New York from May 19th to 21st. Focus - Growing Chinese Influence in the Indian Ocean.
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) announced that its third Parliament's Ninth in-Person Sitting will take place from May 19th to May 21st in New York City.
Keynote Address will be delivered by Hon. James Tanis, Former President of Autonomous Region of Bouganville.
Several international dignitaries will also address the Opening Session of the Parliament on May 19th.
WATCH LIVE: http://www.tgte.tv/
TGTE Members of Parliament from around the world along with TGTE Members of the Senate, its Advisory Committee, Ethics Commission, and Election Commission, will be in attendance.
This Sitting will focus on Growing Chinese Influence in the Indian Ocean and Role of Global Tamils in the formation of an Independent & Sovereign State of Tamil Eelam.
TGTE Parliament is expected to debate several issues of importance to Eelam Tamils.
On the Tamil National Struggle in today’s context and its priorities for the years ahead, the following four thematic subjects will be addressed by working groups during this Parliamentary Sitting:
1. Growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean.
2. Role of Global Tamils in the formation of an Independent & Sovereign State of Tamil Eelam.
3. ‘Yes’ to Referendum – People’s Movement.
4. Nation building.
A number of Resolutions are expected to be adopted at this Sitting. Reports from the Cabinet of Ministers as well as TGTE’s Annual Budget will also be tabled at the Parliament Sitting.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
