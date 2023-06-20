Museum Access Celebrates 50 Episodes as it Launches Season 5 on Public Television
Go behind-the-scenes at some of America’s most popular museums.
We believe that museums have the power to change lives. They are the gateways to the world’s wonders...”GREENWICH, CT, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Museum Access Media, LLC is pleased to announce Season 5 of the popular television series, Museum Access. Featuring entertainment, education and inspiration for all ages. It will begin airing on Public Television stations nationwide this June. Check local listings for dates and times. Amazon Prime Video launch will follow in July.
Season 5 explores more exciting museums…
The Milwaukee Art Museum - Milwaukee, WI
‘The Best of America’ - NYC, MA, Chicago museums
The National Museum of Mathematics - New York, NY
The Liberty Science Center - Jersey City, NJ
The Art Institute of Chicago - Chicago, IL
The Sailing Museum - Newport, RI
‘The Best of World History’ - NYC, Chicago museums
The National Museum of American Illustration - Newport, RI
The Sterling Hill Mining Museum - Ogdensburg, NJ
The Neue Galerie & Museum – New York, NY
Executive produced and hosted by Leslie Mueller, Museum Access has cultivated a loyal following across the United States and beyond. The multi-faceted program combines entertainment, education, history, science, art, culture, and most importantly, inspiration for viewers of all ages. The website offers free downloadable fun sheets, coloring pages, and conversation sheets. The 3-part downloadable Classroom Series is available for select episodes based on Common Core & Next Generation Science Standards for teachers, parents, and homeschoolers. Also available is the Museum Access Coloring Book filled with pictures from museum visits, activity pages, fun facts, and Behind-the-Scenes peeks. Sign up for the Museum Access Insider Newsletter for the latest museum news.
“We’re very proud of the journey we have embarked upon with the Museum Access television series and our 50th episode is only the beginning. We believe that museums have the power to change lives. They are the gateways to the world’s wonders and we’re thrilled to share them with all those who have a sense of adventure and are blessed with curiosity.” says Mueller.
About Leslie Mueller
A lifelong artist and museum lover, Leslie’s award-winning fine art is represented in private and corporate collections worldwide and is included in the United States, ‘Art in the Embassies’ program. She is also an award-winning art director and producer. Experienced in front of and behind the camera, Leslie produced D.I.Y. segments for two Lifetime Television shows and created her own award-winning program, ‘Art & Style’ which aired on CT Cablevision for over 10 years. “I’ve had the opportunity to visit many of the world’s greatest museums. I’ve learned that they open our minds to different cultures as we celebrate the past, present and future”.
MUSEUM ACCESS is distributed by Executive Program Services info@epstv.com
International and streaming distribution by Janson Media https://janson.com
For more information, visit www.museumaccess.com.
Leslie Mueller
Museum Access
+1 203-661-1023
info@museumaccess.com
