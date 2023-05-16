IFC ECONOMIST MONICA APARICIO SMITH AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Monica Aparicio
GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Monica Aparicio Smith of Bogota, Colombia. She is the first in Colombia to earn this global recognition.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Monica is an economist and senior banker with the International Finance Corp - IFC with experience both in the public and private sectors in the United States and Latin America. In her work, she is responsible for the transformation of large and small financial institutions with cross-border operations and portfolios deployed across multiple asset classes. She is a Nominee Director approved to represent the IFC on various boards of directors where it participates through capital investments. In previous work, she helped to develop the structure and law to introduce a deposit insurance program in Costa Rica for the International Monetary Fund – IMF, worked with the World Bank on evaluating deposit insurance in Uruguay, was the Executive Director of the Colombian Deposit Insurance Fund (FOGAFIN). Monica also served as the Chief Executive Officer, Jefe de País y Chairman de Santander Bankcorp.
"Monica is a great example of how the IFC is bringing risk governance expertise to the already vast skill sets of their Nominee Directors," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We count Monica among the highly talented and diverse graduates of our programs having an impact across multiple countries and institutions and are glad to count her among our alumni."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This program is a great opportunity to continue learning about risk and governance,” said Aparicio. “I want to highlight the quality of the lectures and the case studies. They facilitate the learning process because they were clear, knowledgeable, and thoughtful.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program