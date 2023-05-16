Q-CTRL Expands its Global Footprint in Europe to Advance R&D and Lead in Technology Development Under AUKUS Agreement
Office openings in Berlin and UK enable strategic partnerships and strong talent base
We’re now excited to be establishing a vibrant physical presence across key European markets as we work to make quantum technology useful through our unique solutions”LONDON, UK AND BERLIN, GERMANY, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-CTRL, a global leader in developing useful quantum technologies through quantum control infrastructure software, today announced the company’s continued global expansion in Europe with office openings in Germany and the UK.
— Michael J. Biercuk, CEO of Q-CTRL
With these new offices, Q-CTRL is well positioned to add talent to its world-leading research team, collaborate with European partners and customers to explore quantum computing’s potential, and strengthen strategic relationships in the defense applications of quantum sensing. By cementing its local presence, Q-CTRL will also join an emerging community of startups in the European Quantum Industry.
Q-CTRL’s European offices will focus on research, strategic technology development, and technical product development.
Q-CTRL's Berlin office will be part of EU-centric R&D activities drawing from Germany’s strong research base and local talent. It will take advantage of one of the strongest tech and creative industries in Europe with close proximity to an emerging set of companies using quantum computing to solve new challenges.
The Berlin office will be led by Dr Andre Carvalho, Q-CTRL’s Head of Quantum Control Solutions. Carvalho is building a solutions team attracting experts in quantum control, quantum information, and quantum hardware. The team will engage local customers to ensure technical success, lead original research, and establish new business with European partners.
The expansion into the UK builds on the AUKUS trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US. Announced in September 2021, the partnership sets out to enhance joint defense capabilities by focusing on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities. Q-CTRL’s active development of a new class of “software-defined” quantum sensors enabling navigation without GPS aligns directly against these objectives, and provides an opportunity for strong technical collaboration with local experts.
Q-CTRL’s UK presence gives the company direct access to some of the most important industry-focused efforts in quantum technology. Q-CTRL has already established a commercial relationship with the UKRI’s National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), and will work to expand its support for the local finance sector as it begins adopting quantum computing. In addition, Q-CTRL will partner with defense and civilian end users of its advanced quantum sensors to advance applications in resources, navigation, and climate monitoring.
“The team at Q-CTRL is proud of the long-standing commercial and research partnerships it has built with European Universities and Industry - from Chalmers and Liverpool to Alice&Bob, Pasqal and the UKRI,” said Q-CTRL Founder and CEO Prof. Michael J. Biercuk. “We’re now excited to be establishing a vibrant physical presence across key European markets as we work to make quantum technology useful through our unique solutions. It’s very exciting to be able to engage more directly with key customers and contribute meaningfully to the exceptional local research community.”
Q-CTRL currently employs more than 90 staff across its Product, Research, Engineering, and Operations Divisions, and the company is actively seeking expressions of interest for job candidates for multiple roles in the new European offices.
To learn more about Q-CTRL, please visit: q-ctrl.com.
About Q-CTRL
Q-CTRL’s quantum control infrastructure software for R&D professionals and quantum computing end users delivers the highest performance error-correcting and suppressing techniques globally, and provides a unique capability accelerating the pathway to the first useful quantum computers and quantum sensors. Q-CTRL operates a globally leading quantum sensing division focused on software-level innovation for strategic capability. Q-CTRL also has developed Black Opal, an edtech platform that enables users to quickly learn quantum computing.
Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in 2017, Q-CTRL has pioneered the quantum infrastructure software segment, and has become the leading product-focused software company in the broader quantum sector. In 2022, Q-CTRL augmented its product leadership, bringing in deep tech executive Aravind Ratnam as Chief Strategy Officer and Silicon Valley veteran Alex Shih as Head of Product, to guide a team of world-class engineers and product specialists.
Q-CTRL has been an inaugural member of the IBM Quantum Startup network since 2018, and recently announced partnerships with end-users Xerox PARC, Capgemini, and Transport for NSW. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, and Berlin.
