Cosmetic Pigments Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 1,304.19 Million Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Global Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cosmetic pigments market was valued at USD 645.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,304.19 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Cosmetic Pigments Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. The handpicked Cosmetic Pigments market report encompasses a thorough study of the current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. To formulate this report, a detailed market analysis has been performed with inputs from industry experts. Depending on client’s demand, a huge amount of business, product and market-related information has been brought together via this report that eventually helps businesses create better strategies. All of these features are strictly applied while building a Cosmetic Pigments market research report for a client. It gives an explanation of various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure.

To prepare a market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analysing market data. Cosmetic Pigments is a professional and in-depth market report that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Markets at the local, regional and global level are considered in this report. Businesses can surely go with this report for logical decision-making and superior management of marketing of goods and services. Market research reports are very influential in many ways to grow the business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cosmetic pigments market was valued at USD 645.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,304.19 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The cosmetic pigments market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Get a Sample PDF of the Cosmetic Pigments Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-market

Cosmetic pigments can be either organic or inorganic. They are available in a variety of colours as well as black and white. Cosmetic pigments are a type of chemical that cannot be dissolved in water. They are employed as colouring agents in nail paints, hair colours, eye makeup cosmetic items, lipsticks, and other cosmetic products. Pigments are capable of producing a wide spectrum of colours.

Life would be incomprehensible without cosmetics. Cosmetics have an essential role in enticing customers in industries worldwide. As a result, the market for cosmetic pigments is expanding rapidly worldwide. Textiles, cosmetics, paper, building materials, and glass are just a few of the industries that use pigments. Cosmetic pigments are used to generate a variety of colours, textures, and appearances in cosmetic products. Colours, white pigments, metallic tints, and other elements are all used in cosmetic pigments. They're used in personal care products including lip care, nail enhancement, hair colour, and skincare.

Opportunities

A growing number of R&D activities will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period

Moreover, the rising number of research and development activities will provide beneficial opportunities for the cosmetic pigment market growth.

Increasing consumer interest in environment-friendly and sustainably product ingredients in cosmetic and personal care products will create new market opportunities

Several dangerous substances are still utilized as ingredients in cosmetics. When many cosmetic items are worn simultaneously, these chemicals may have an unfavourable effect on human health and can enhance the risk of health concerns. Cosmetics makers are looking for more natural and sustainable cosmetic emulsifiers as a result of rising public interest and market changes in the cosmetics business. Organic pigments, which are environmentally benign and made with sustainable processes, are in high demand.

Recent Development

In July 2021, Sun Chemical had launched two new cosmetic effect pigments based on innovative patent-pending process named Reflecks MD Midnight Cherry and Reflecks MD Midnight Sapphire. The revolutionary multilayer technology used in these two blackened metallic-like effect pigments based on calcium sodium borosilicate gives high chroma, colour travel, and sparkle. The absorption colourant is integrated inside the coating using an unique patent-pending technology, making formulation easier and faster while also benefiting the end customer by colouring the skin little.

The most prominent players in the Cosmetic Pigments market include.

BASF SE (US)

Sun Chemical (US)

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Altana (Germany)

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Clariant (Switzerland)

LANXESS (Germany)

Venator Materials PLC (UK)

GEOTECH (Netherlands)

Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Yipin Pigments (US)

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.,LTD. (Tokyo)

Ferro Corporation (US)

Dayglo Color Corp (Ohio)

Elemental SRL (Romania)

Kolortek Co., Ltd (China)

Sandream Impact LLC (USA)

VIBFAST PIGMENTS PVT. LTD. (India)

Neelikon (Mumbai)

Miyoshi Kasei, Inc. (Japan)

ECKART (UK)

Kobo Dynamic Website

Click Here to Download the Complete Research Study in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-cosmetic-pigments-market

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Cosmetic Pigments market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Cosmetic Pigments market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Cosmetic Pigments Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Cosmetic Pigments Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Cosmetic Pigments Industry Research

Composition

Organic

Inorganic

Type

Special Effect Pigments

Surface Treated Pigments

Nano Pigments

Natural Colorants

Application

Lip Products

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Special Effect and Special Purpose Products

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles will drive the market's growth rate

The rise in the changing lifestyle and increasing level disposable income will cushion the growth rate of cosmetic pigments market. The level of living in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is improving as their GDP rises. The demand for cosmetic and personal care goods is increasing dramatically as a result of rising income levels and changing lifestyles brought on by urbanization.

Rising demand for high-performance pigment will propel the growth rate of market during the forecast period

The global cosmetic pigments market is being driven by the rising demand for high-performance and speciality pigments across the globe.

Furthermore, the rising demand for cosmetic pigments in personal care products will be a major factor influencing the growth of the cosmetic pigments market. Along with this, the increasing fashion and entertainment industry is the driving factor accelerating the growth of the cosmetic pigments market. Also, the rapidly rising demand form organic pigments and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of cosmetic pigments market. Another significant factor that will cushion the cosmetic pigments market's growth rate is the growing focus of manufacturers on the adoption of advanced technologies.

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-pigments-market

Cosmetic Pigments Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the cosmetic pigments market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising use of organic pigments in cosmetics and personal care in this region. The masses are becoming weather in the Asia-Pacific area. As people become affluent, they desire to buy goods that will improve their entire appearance. This explains why they are buying more cosmetics.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Cosmetic Pigments market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Cosmetic Pigments market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Cosmetic Pigments Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Composition Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Type Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Application Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Region Global Cosmetic Pigments Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-market

Explore More Reports:

Cosmetic Surgery and Services Market , By Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical), Application (Body Contouring, Facial Reconstruction, Skin Rejuvenation, Cosmetic Implants, Breast Enhancement), Product Segment (Facial Injectables, Botox, Dermafillers, Neuromodulators), Services (Surgical Services, Non-Surgical and Laser Services, Skin Care Services), End User, (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-surgery-and-services-market

Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market , By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours, Water Soluble Colours), Type (Dyes, Pigments), Technology (Pigment Dispersion, Surface Treatments), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Colour Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products, Others) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Cosmetic Threads Market , By Type (Barb and Cone Threads, Smooth Threads and Screw Threads), Material (Polydioxanone (PDA), Polyatic Acid (PLA) and Caprolactone Threads), Application (Breast Lift, Face Lift and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-threads-market

Aesthetic Cosmetic Lasers Market , By Type (Standalone Lasers, Multiplatform Lasers), Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Acne, and Scars, Pigmented Lesion and Tattoo Removal, Leg and Varicose Veins, Other Applications), End-User (Private Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aestheticcosmetic-lasers-market

Cosmetic Dentistry Market , By Product (Dental Systems and Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Denture, Dental Laser, Dental Handpiece, Orthodontic Braces, CAD/CAM System, Radiology Equipment, Inlays and Onlays, Bonding Agents), Age Group (Children, Adults), End User (Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Other) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetic-dentistry-market

North America Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market , By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours and Water Soluble Colours), Type (Dyes and Pigments), Technology (Pigment Dispersion and Surface Treatments), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Colour Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Europe Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market , By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours and Water Soluble Colours), Type (Dyes and Pigments), Technology (Pigment Dispersion and Surface Treatments), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Colour Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products and Others), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Turkey, Russia, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market , By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours and Water Soluble colours), Type (Dyes and Pigments), Technology (Pigment Dispersion and Surface Treatments), Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Colour Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products and Others), Country (U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/mea-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: