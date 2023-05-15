Local Taxing District Consolidated Election Tomorrow

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: May 15, 2023

Boise, Idaho — Elections for local taxing districts, including school district bonds and levies will be held in 33 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, May 16, 2023. The elections will take place at polling locations across the state on May 16, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On the ballot in Idaho are ten library district trustees, five sewer and water districts, two auditorium districts, twenty-three taxing district bonds/levies, seven city questions or bonds, and seventeen school district bonds/levies. A list of elections being conducted in counties throughout Idaho is available here.

Only voters who live within the boundaries of one of these districts may vote in that district’s election. Find your polling location at VoteIdaho.gov.

“I encourage Idahoans to vote in the May 16th election. Voting in local elections is one of the best ways to influence decisions that have a direct impact on our lives,” said Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

