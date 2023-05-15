B.C. invests in innovative technology in cement industry

CANADA, May 15 - Lafarge Canada is receiving a $5-million investment to further develop its carbon utilization technology in cement production, which will reduce emissions and protect the air and environment.

“B.C.’s strong economy and record growth means we need to build the new homes, schools, roads and transit that people need, while we continue to tackle climate change,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why we’re supporting Lafarge’s ongoing work to develop technology that is good for business and good for the environment.”

The Province is supporting businesses such as Lafarge through the CleanBC Industry Fund, a program that takes a portion of the carbon tax paid by heavy industry and invests it back into businesses that demonstrate they can reduce their emissions with cleaner technology. Projects are selected through a competitive process that evaluates business cases and the best potential to cost effectively reduce emissions. The CleanBC Industry Fund has recently completed a fourth intake which will provide close to $90 million in additional funding from the Province for 41 new projects.

“We all have a significant role to play in addressing the climate crisis. The CleanBC Industry Fund supports businesses and industry to transition to net zero as quickly as possible and spurs innovation contributing to a cleaner economy.” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Along with support from industry, our government will continue to be a leader in addressing the climate crisis. By working together, we are creating healthy communities for people now, and protecting our environment for our children and grandchildren.”

Cement manufacturing is an energy intensive process that produces a significant amount of carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change. This funding will support the trial of carbon-utilization technology by capturing carbon dioxide gas from the plant’s manufacturing facility and using it to produce synthetic fuels and the addition of alternative binders in cement.

“We are thrilled to have secured this funding, which will allow us to accelerate our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and drive sustainability forward in our industry," said Brad Kohl, president and CEO, Lafarge Canada, Western Canada. “By working collaboratively with the government and other stakeholders, we can drive innovation and build a more sustainable future for all.”

Lafarge has also received an additional $1-million investment from the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy to increase utilization of captured carbon dioxide at the Richmond cement plant to advance the production of low-carbon fuels in B.C.

Quick Facts:

The CleanBC Program for Industry was recognized with an award for the most creative climate solution at the 2021 United Nations climate conference in Glasgow by the Under2 Coalition, a global alliance of state and regional governments committed to ambitious climate action.

To be eligible, applicants must have paid carbon tax and have emissions over 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year under the Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act.

Total provincial funding for the first four intakes of the CleanBC Industry Fund projects is more than $241 million, with more than $423 million coming from industry and other sources to support 128 projects.

This is a combined investment of almost $665 million to reduce industrial emissions in B.C.

Quote:

Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“Through the CleanBC Industry Fund, businesses like Lafarge are empowered to reduce their carbon footprint and invest in clean technology, demonstrating that environmental sustainability and economic growth can go hand in hand. By working together with businesses to promote clean technology and decrease emissions, we are all helping to lead the way to a cleaner, healthier future.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Industry Fund and to see the full list of projects, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/climate-change/industry/cleanbc-industry-fund

To read the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, visit: www.cleanbc.ca