SB285 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to amend 16.705 (1b) (f), 106.13 (2r), 106.13 (3m) (d), 106.273 (3) (a) 1m. (intro.), 106.273 (3) (a) 2m. and 106.273 (3) (am); and to create 106.13 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: the youth apprenticeship program and career and technical education grants.

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

