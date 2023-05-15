Submit Release
SB287 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g) and 185.983 (1) (intro.); and to create 632.851 of the statutes; Relating to: requiring direct reimbursement of emergency medical services under health insurance policies and plans.

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

Important Actions (newest first)

