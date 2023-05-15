SJR44 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-05-15

WISCONSIN, May 15 - Relating to: recognizing Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month as a time to honor the important contributions of Asians, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders to the history of the United States.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
Date / House
Action
Journal
5/15/2023 Sen.
Available for scheduling
