SJR43 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-05-15
WISCONSIN, May 15 - Relating to: commemorating Hmong-Lao Veterans Day and honoring the Hmong-Lao veterans who served alongside the United States in the Vietnam War.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/15/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|5/15/2023 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Tomczyk;
cosponsored by Representative Snyder
|5/15/2023 Sen.
|Read and referred to Committee on Senate Organization
|5/15/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
