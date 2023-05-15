ValOre Metals Corp. Announces Voting Results of AGSM

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX‐V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the voting results of its recent annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGSM"), which was held on May 12, 2023.



Shareholders voted in favour of the Plan of Arrangement involving the Company and Labrador Uranium by 99.28%. 49,102,594 voted for the plan of arrangement and 356,100 voted against.

Shareholders approved the other business items of setting the size of the Board at five, including the election of each director nominee. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee # Voted For %Voted For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld James Paterson 47,961,464 96.97% 1,497,230 3.03% Dale Wallster 49,457,492 99.998% 1,202 0.002% James Malone 47,557,492 96.16% 1,901,202 3.84% Garth Kirkham 49,457,492 99.998% 1,202 0.002% Darren Klinck 49,457,492 99.998% 1,202 0.002%

Shareholders also approved the appointment Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditors of the Company by 99.53% of votes for, the New 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved by 98.82% of votes, and the approval of previously granted stock option repricing was approved by 85.072% of disinterested shareholders.

About ValOre

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Jim Paterson”

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604.653.9464, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

