Mullen Automotive Provides Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Business Update

Company updates stockholders on second quarter financial results; factory activities in Mishawaka, Indiana, and Tunica, Mississippi; Bollinger Motors Commercial Vehicles 4-6; Mullen Commercial Vehicles Class 1 and 3; and Mullen FIVE EV Crossover Program

Financial Results

Cash used in operating activities was $67.6 million, and cash flows used in investing activities was $97.4 million (primarily ELMS asset purchase for $93 million), offset by cash inflows from financing activities of $167.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023. The net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest was $495.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Noncash charges were approximately $426.4 million, and operating asset and liability charges were $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company had approximately $86.3 million in cash available for operations and investment at March 31, 2023. As of April 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $116.1 million in cash available for operations and investment. The Company has additional committed capital of $45 million expected to be received prior to the end of June 2023.

Cash Flows

The following table provides a summary of Mullen’s cash flow data for the six months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022:

Six Months Ended March 31, Net cash provided by (used in): 2023 2022 Operating activities $ (67,567,385 ) $ (24,871,780 ) Investing activities (97,420,097 ) (10,737,679 ) Financing activities 167,359,660 100,849,172 Increase in cash 2,372,178 65,239,713 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 84,375,085 42,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending of period $ 86,747,263 $ 65,281,887

Following is the Company’s unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, and 2022:

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative $ 47,412,338 $ 29,269,433 $ 112,408,349 $ 42,170,516 Research and development 20,478,971 1,183,437 29,100,980 2,340,761 Total Operating Expense 67,891,309 30,452,870 141,509,329 44,511,277 Loss from Operations (67,891,309 ) (30,452,870 ) (141,509,329 ) (44,511,277 ) Other financing costs - initial recognition of derivative liabilities — (160,364,949 ) (255,960,025 ) (269,344,178 ) Loss on derivative liability revaluation (48,439,415 ) (131,670,146 ) (89,221,391 ) (142,288,528 ) Gain / (loss) extinguishment of debt, net (40,000 ) — (6,452,170 ) 74,509 Gain on sale of fixed assets 385,031 — 385,031 — Interest expense (1,745,882 ) (2,120,515 ) (4,573,971 ) (24,559,459 ) Loan discount amortization expense (142,287 ) — (142,287 ) — Loss on debt settlement — — — (41,096 ) Other income, net 482,405 — 1,128,286 — Net loss before income tax benefit (117,391,457 ) (324,608,480 ) (496,345,856 ) (480,670,029 ) Income tax benefit 482,922 — 976,576 — Net loss before accrued preferred dividends and noncontrolling interest (116,908,535 ) (324,608,480 ) (495,369,280 ) (480,670,029 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,995,217 ) — (4,180,176 ) — Net loss attributable to shareholders (114,913,318 ) (324,608,480 ) (491,189,104 ) (480,670,029 ) Accrued preferred dividends 8,039,612 (32,735,345 ) 7,400,935 (32,735,345 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders after preferred dividends $ (106,873,706 ) $ (357,343,825 ) $ (483,788,169 ) $ (513,405,374 ) Net loss per share $ (1.30 ) $ (173.83 ) $ (7.09 ) $ (370.53 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 82,409,028 2,055,720 68,262,145 1,385,594





Balance sheets as of March 31, 2023, and September 30, 2022, are as follows:

MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

March 31, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,337,591 $ 54,085,685 Restricted cash 26,409,672 30,289,400 Inventory 6,958,158 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,230,602 1,958,759 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 98,936,023 86,333,844 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 89,641,984 17,786,702 Intangible assets, net 112,744,496 93,947,018 Deposit on ELMS purchase — 5,500,000 Note receivable from related party 1,388,405 — Right-of-use assets 6,029,432 4,597,052 Goodwill 92,834,832 92,834,832 Other assets 1,167,056 1,595,032 TOTAL ASSETS $ 402,742,228 $ 302,594,479 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 14,827,682 $ 6,398,425 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,211,840 7,185,881 Dividends payable 361,321 7,762,255 Derivative liabilities 30,855,261 84,799,179 Liability to issue shares 59,267,471 10,710,000 Lease liabilities, current portion 2,235,197 1,428,474 Notes payable, current portion 7,588,513 3,856,497 Other current liabilities 103,372 90,372 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 121,450,657 122,231,083 Notes payable, net of current portion — 5,164,552 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,163,705 3,359,354 Deferred tax liability 13,980,782 14,882,782 TOTAL LIABILITIES 139,595,144 145,637,771 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 preferred shares authorized Preferred Series A; 200,000 shares authorized; 1,425 and 1,924 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively. 2 2 Preferred Series C; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 1,210,056 and 1,360,321 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively. 1,210 1,360 Preferred Series D; 437,500,001 shares authorized; 363,098 and 4,359,652 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively. 363 4,359 Preferred Series AA;1 share authorized; zero and zero shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively. — — Common stock; $0.001 par value; 5,000,000,000 and 1,750,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively; 126,281,274 and 33,338,727 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively (*) 126,281 33,339 Common stock owed but not issued; $0.001 par value; 5,930,263 and zero shares at March 31, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively (*) 5,930 — Additional paid-in capital (*) 1,550,030,214 948,565,285 Accumulated deficit (1,381,096,559 ) (889,907,455 ) Non-controlling interest 94,079,643 98,259,819 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 263,147,084 156,956,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 402,742,228 $ 302,594,479 (*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split, see Note 1

Recent Company Updates.

The following updates are provided on recent business and other activities, many of which were published earlier today:

MGT Lease Company (“MGT”), a national fleet sales and leasing provider, previously took delivery of Mullen EV cargo vans on March 30, 2023. The Company subsequently signed a vehicle purchase agreement, as announced on May 11, 2023, for 250 all-electric commercial Class 3 cab chassis EV trucks. The contract is valued at $15.8 million, and MGT expects to take possession of the vehicles between August and December of this year. All vehicle orders will be fulfilled through Randy Marion Automotive Group, a distributor of Mullen’s commercial EVs.

To date, the Company has received $279 million in purchase orders for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV vans and trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group. Randy Marion Automotive Group is based in North Carolina and is one of the largest commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S.

On April 18, 2023, the Company announced the formation of Mullen Advanced Energy Operations (“MAEO”), a collaboration with Global EV Technology, Inc. (“Global”), with initial development focused on improving energy management technology in electric vehicles for greater range and vehicle performance. Global EV Technology, Inc. provided test results from Element Materials Technology that were purchased by Hardge Global Technologies, LLC, with a report date of May 14, 2021. The results of this test on the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle showed an average increased battery capacity of 38.2%. On January 20, 2023, Energy Management Module (“EMM”) technology was also tested by Hardge and Mullen engineers on the Company’s EV cargo van at its Troy, Michigan, facility, with testing results showing an increased battery capacity of 44%.

Mullen Automotive had approximately $116.1 million of cash available for operations as of April 30, 2023.

Among the major milestones achieved during this quarter was the successful execution of Mullen's plan to deliver EV cargo vans to commercial customers before the end of March 2023. The first batch of EV cargo vans was fulfilled by Randy Marion Group to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and MGT Lease Company in North Carolina, marking a significant step toward Mullen's goal of providing sustainable transportation solutions to businesses.

In April, the Company successfully completed a 60-day pilot program in collaboration with Loop Global and Menzies Aviation for deployment of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure at Los Angeles International Airport (“LAX”).

The Company effected a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective on May 4, 2023. Mullen’s common stock continues to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the existing symbol “MULN” and began trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opened on May 4, 2023.

The reverse stock split was primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq. There is no guarantee the Company will meet the minimum bid price requirement going forward.

"We are pleased with the accomplishments and progress made during our fiscal second quarter of 2023," said CEO David Michery. "Mullen remains committed to delivering innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to our customers, and these achievements reflect our dedication to advancing the EV industry and driving meaningful growth for our company."

Michery continued, “With a solid financial position, a robust product lineup and strong strategic partnerships, Mullen is well positioned to continue its trajectory and deliver cutting-edge EVs to the market.”

Mishawaka, Indiana, Manufacturing Plant

Home to Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1 and B2

Commercial vehicle equipment transferred to Tunica, Mississippi, facility for commercial Class 1 build.

Commissioning of e-coat and paint facility for readiness to paint early prototypes.

Enterprise data infrastructure update, with installations including fiber optics, new servers and security systems to support volume manufacturing.



Tunica, Mississippi, Assembly Facility

Home to vehicle assembly for commercial class vans and trucks

Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 commercial vehicles will be assembled in Tunica, Mississippi.

In July 2023, the production line for Class 3 is planned to become operational, with anticipated deliveries and revenue from the Class 3 truck in August and September 2023.

Addition of trim and chassis assembly lines to accommodate new models.

New capital expenditures, including Automated Guided Vehicles to transport vehicles through plant, installation of robots, water test booth and end-of-line diagnostics.

Enterprise data infrastructure, including fiber optics, new servers and security systems installed to support volume manufacturing.

Hiring of 35 additional plant staff to begin production.

Mullen Advanced Energy Operations and Solid-State Battery Progress

Mullen Advanced Energy Operations (“MAEO”), a collaboration with Global EV Technology, Inc. (“Global”), with Mullen owning 51%.

Due to promising early lab and field tests conducted by Hardge, initial development is focused on improving energy management technology in EVs for greater range and vehicle performance.

Hardge provided test results from Element Materials Technology that were purchased by Hardge Global Technologies, LLC, with a report date of May 14, 2021. The results of these tests on a Chevrolet Bolt EV provided an average increased battery capacity of 38.2%

Subsequent testing by Hardge and Mullen engineering on the Mullen EV cargo van vehicle on Jan. 20, 2023, with the Energy Management Module (“EMM”) installed, resulted in an increased battery capacity of 44%.

Washington, D.C., city government field pilot program contract with EV Technologies for Energy (“EMM”) technology installation on their city vehicle fleet of 40 Chevrolet Bolts being supported by MAEO.

Company accelerates implementation of solid-state polymer battery technology to integrate battery packs for Class 1 EV cargo vans.

The first Class 1 EV cargo van test vehicles with solid-state polymer technology are planned for road testing by Q4 2023.



Bollinger Motors - Oak Park, Michigan

Class 4-6 Commercial Vehicles | Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 Pickup Truck

B4 chassis cab engineering 90% complete.

Vehicle testing of B4 chassis cabs running on schedule.

B1 SUV program restarted March 1, 2023.

Conducted January 2023 “Ride Along” event at Oak Park HQ for prototype B4 vehicle.

Showcased B4 at 2023 industry shows, including: NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, and ACT Expo in Anaheim, California.



Mullen Commercial Vehicle Program - Troy, Michigan

Class 1 and 3 Commercial Vehicles

The Company has received approximately $279 million in purchase orders for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV vans and trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group, with expected initial revenues in August 2023.

Commercial product development focused on completing vehicle certifications.

Team successfully achieved major milestone in April, completing all required FMVSS tests for vehicle crash worthiness and occupant safety validation for Class 1 EV vans.

Successfully completed customer pilot with Menzies at Los Angeles International Airport (“LAX”), with over 1,500 miles driven and 100% uptime as expected.

First presentation of portfolio at several large 2023 commercial fleet shows – NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Indiana; NAFA in Baltimore, Maryland; and ACT Expo in Anaheim, California.

Announced the availability of the Mullen Class 3 pilot program for customers wanting to test the vehicle in their specific use cases.

Initial vehicle shipments of Mullen Campus EV cargo van to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and MGT Lease Company in March 2023.



Mullen Consumer Vehicle Program - Irvine, California

Mullen FIVE Crossover

Simultaneously developing three trim levels of the Mullen FIVE family of crossover vehicles, which includes the high-performance Mullen FIVE RS variant.

Virtual crash and aerodynamic simulations on track.

Finalizing key supplier selection and engagement.

Vehicle content and performance continues to be optimized in many areas, including the move to 800-volt architecture.

Vehicle styling freeze in December 2023 and production design of Mullen FIVE and FIVE RS planned for reveal at CES in January 2024.

Vehicle launch order will be RS performance variant first, with production in December 2025 and customer sales mid-2026, followed by Touring models.

Preparations for August 2023 “Strikingly Different” EV tour in the works, with expanded vehicles joining the planned upcoming tour, including, but not limited to, the Mullen FIVE, Mullen FIVE RS, Mullen Commercial Class 1, Mullen Commercial Class 3 as well as the new Mullen GT.



Mullen-GO

Announced first Mullen-GO retailer located in Ireland and covering the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Finalizing European aftersales support network for parts, service and warranty.

Executed LOIs with new dealers in France and Spain.

Negotiating HQ property for Mullen Automotive European operations.

