Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the first quarter of 2023. 

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Completed the acquisition of Contentellect, a provider of software that allows small and midsize businesses to scale their content with blog writing and link building, in February 2023
  • Appointed:
    • Ravi Jayagopal as CEO of WPFolio, a WordPress plugin development company
    • Tanya Vaughn as CEO of Proofread Anywhere, an online provider of resources for those looking to become professional proofreaders

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • First quarter 2023 revenue grew 250% year-over-year to $1.35 million vs. $0.39 million in the first quarter of 2022
  • First quarter 2023 gross profit grew 361% to $0.74 million (representing gross margin of 55.0%) vs. $0.16 million in the prior year period (representing gross margin of 41.8%)
  • First quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased 128% to $2.09 million vs. $0.92 million in the prior year period
  • First quarter 2023 net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.34 million vs. $0.79 million in the prior year period
  • Cash at 3/31/23 was $4.66 million vs. $6.70 million at 12/31/22

“In the first quarter of 2023, we continued to integrate our three acquisitions from October 2022 – BWPS, Proofread Anywhere, and SEOButler Ltd – and continued with our Onfolio 2.0 strategy with the additional acquisition and early integration of Contentellect,” commented Onfolio CEO, Dominic Wells.  “Collectively, these acquisitions bring several favorable attributes that should help build a stronger foundation for the Company.  As previously announced, we are deliberately moving away from smaller content websites and towards more service businesses, agencies, online education, and digital products that are less subject to changes in the Google search ranking algorithm.  These businesses also bring higher revenues and a higher recurring revenue stream than many of our previous Onfolio 1.0 acquisitions and managed websites. 

“Combined with our decision last fall to decentralize our organizational structure, we believe we are in a much stronger position to grow sustainably over the coming years, especially as we are always evaluating additional acquisitions that could accelerate our path to profitability.  The recent appointments of Ravi Jayagopal as CEO of WPFolio and Tanya Vaughn as CEO of Proofread Anywhere should help us optimize these two subsidiaries that were acquired last October and are at the heart of our decentralization strategy. 

“Total revenue in the first quarter of 2023 of $1.35 million grew approximately 20% sequentially, and we recognized sequentially higher revenue each month since December, culminating in March representing our highest monthly revenue total ever, thanks to primarily the four acquisitions we have made since our IPO.  We recognized approximately $300,000 in expenses, such as acquisitions costs related to our fourth quarter 2022 acquisitions, higher than normal legal and professional fees, including some tied to our IPO, and one-time growth expenses for newly acquired businesses, in the first quarter that are not expected to recur moving forward.  It is also worth noting that, beginning with the start of 2023, some expenses that were previously classified as SG&A expenses are now considered part of cost of goods sold.

“Cost advantages from our decentralization efforts at the corporate level, along with general costs control efforts, are beginning to show positive results.  Moreover, we expect lower expenses throughout the remainder of 2023 and, along with expected increasing revenue, improving operating leverage.  Ultimately, we anticipate further acquisitions will bring us to profitability,” concluded Mr. Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.  Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@onfolio.com
516-222-2560

Note: Financial Statements to follow:

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
  March 31
 		  December 31
  2023
 		  2022
Assets          
           
Current Assets:          
Cash 4,663,522     6,701,122  
Accounts receivable, net 114,962     137,598  
Inventory 90,301     105,129  
Prepaids and other current assets 241,455     212,180  
Total Current Assets 5,110,240     7,156,029  
           
Intangible assets 4,556,071     3,864,618  
Goodwill 4,219,501     4,209,126  
Due from related party 127,854     111,720  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 154,007     154,007  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 278,837     280,326  
           
Total Assets $ 14,446,510     $ 15,775,826  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity          
           
Current Liabilities:          
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 342,678     $ 550,454  
Dividends payable 30,435     54,404  
Acquisition notes payable 2,416,323     2,456,323  
Notes payable 48,627     68,959  
Due to related parties -     -  
Contingent consideration 60,000     60,000  
Deferred revenue 185,238     113,251  
Total Current Liabilities 3,083,301     3,303,391  
           
Due to joint ventures - long term -     -  
Total Liabilities 3,083,301     3,303,391  
           
Commitments and Contingencies          
           
Stockholders' Equity:          
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized          
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized,  69,660 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 70     70  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 5,110     5,110  
Additional paid-in capital 20,184,129     19,950,774  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 89,490     96,971  
Accumulated deficit (8,915,590 )   (7,580,490 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 11,363,209     12,472,435  
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,446,510     $ 15,775,826  


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
           
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2023
 		  2022
           
Revenue, services $ 392,401     $ 117,987  
Revenue, product sales 959,333     267,936  
Total Revenue 1,351,734     385,923  
           
Cost of revenue, services 273,313     128,339  
Cost of revenue, product sales 335,208     96,431  
Total cost of revenue 608,521     224,770  
           
Gross profit 743,213     161,153  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative 1,696,380     797,490  
Professional fees 247,385     43,432  
Acquisition costs 150,614     77,161  
Total operating expenses 2,094,379     918,083  
           
Loss from operations (1,351,166 )   (756,930 )
           
Other income (expense)          
Equity method income 6,888     10,179  
Dividend income 1,269     385  
Interest income (expense), net 56,132     (2,400 )
Other income 2,802     -  
Impairment of investments -     -  
Loss on sale of asset -     -  
Total other income 67,091     8,164  
           
Loss before income taxes (1,284,075 )   (748,766 )
           
Income tax (provision) benefit -     -  
           
Net loss (1,284,075 )   (748,766 )
           
Preferred Dividends (51,025 )   (43,120 )
Net loss to common shareholders $ (1,335,100 )   $ (791,886 )
           
Net loss per common shareholder          
Basic and diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (0.34 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding          
Basic and diluted 5,110,196     2,354,049  

 

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
           
  2023
 		  2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities          
Net loss $ (1,284,075 )   $ (748,766 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Deferred tax expense (benefit) -     -  
Stock-based compensation expense 233,355     219,660  
Equity method income (6,888 )   (10,179 )
Dividends received from equity method investment 8,377     7,426  
Impairment of Cost method investment -     -  
Loss on sale of asset -     -  
Amortization of intangible assets 170,996     -  
Net change in:          
Accounts receivable 22,636     (14,782 )
Inventory 14,828     1,328  
Prepaids and other current assets (29,275 )   (18,767 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (207,776 )   39,262  
Due to joint ventures (16,134 )   (33,142 )
Deferred revenue 71,987     15,980  
Due to related parties -     (480 )
           
Net cash used in operating activities (1,021,969 )   (542,460 )
           
Cash Flows from Investing Activities          
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets -     -  
Purchase of intangible assets -     -  
Cash paid to acquire businesses (850,000 )   -  
Advances to related parties -     -  
Investments in joint ventures -     (22,500 )
Net cash used in investing activities (850,000 )   (22,500 )
           
Cash Flows from Financing Activities          
Proceeds from sale of common stock -     -  
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock -     130,000  
Payments of preferred dividends (74,994 )   (2,968 )
Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable -     (20,000 )
Payments on acquisition note payable (40,000 )   -  
Proceeds from notes payable -     -  
Payments on note payables (20,332 )   (21,855 )
           
Net cash provided by financing activities (135,326 )   85,177  
           
Effect of foreign currency translation (30,305 )   -  
           
Net Change in Cash (2,037,600.00 )   (479,783 )
Cash, Beginning of  Period 6,701,122.00     1,710,318  
           
Cash, End of Period 4,663,522.00     $ 1,230,535  
           
Cash Paid For:          
Income Taxes $ -     $ -  
Interest $ 18,836     $ 2,400  

