FG Group Holdings Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) (the “Company” or “FG Group Holdings”) today announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Operational Highlights

● In the Company’s entertainment operating business, cinema services and screen revenue grew 36% and 23%, respectively, related to the acceleration of laser projection upgrade projects. Revenue from non-cinema customers declined primarily due to timing of several large immersive and military projects in the first quarter of 2022.

● Strong Studios acquired the worldwide global distribution rights for the Flagrant series. ● The Company’s equity holdings continue to execute their business plans - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (“GreenFirst”) completed the sale of its Quebec assets for $94 million CAD. FG Financial Group Inc. (“FG Financial”) announced a strong first quarter with growth across its merchant banking and reinsurance platforms, including launching Craveworthy and FG Merger Corp’s business combination with iCoreConnect. Subsequent to the quarter, FG Acquisition Corp. announced a business combination agreement with ThinkMarkets.

Mark Roberson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We see increasing momentum in our Strong Entertainment operating business as the cinema industry recovery continues and as exhibitors accelerate their laser upgrade projects. The first quarter is typically our lightest period seasonally for screen sales and installations, with revenue from these activities gaining strength through the year. The cinema industry is continuing to build momentum, with the first quarter achieving the highest quarterly box office results since 2019. Additionally, Amazon and Apple directing their content into the theatres enhances an already robust outlook for the balance of 2023. We continue to add new managed service contracts and seeing increased demand for our laser projection upgrade capabilities.”

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman of the Board, commented, “FG Group Holdings has built a strong portfolio of businesses and equity holdings that enable the Company to participate in diverse and growing industries, with the goal of creating value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 202 3 Financial Review (Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 )

● Revenue was $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Revenue in the Strong Entertainment business increased 2.4%. The Company saw growth in both its cinema screen products and service revenues in the current period, while the prior year benefited from several large non-cinema immersive product sales. Service revenues in the entertainment business increased 36.2% as the demand from our cinema customers continued to strengthen. Strong Entertainment has increased the scope of its services and is adding employees to better support customers and to increase market share in cinema services. ● Gross profit was $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 consistent with gross profit in the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit in the Strong Entertainment business increased 5.2% to $2.3 million. Gross margins on Strong Entertainment product sales increased as the product mix improved with a greater proportion of the revenue derived from cinema screen sales in the current period. This improvement was offset by lower margins in the services business, which incurred additional travel, overtime and outside contractor costs to meet customer demand. The Company expects gross margin to improve as it are increases staffing levels to meet demand and reduce reliance on outside service providers. ● Loss from operations was $0.8 million in both periods. ● Net loss was $4.0 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year. The increase in net loss was primarily due to recognition of an unrealized non-cash loss from the Company’s equity holdings, which was partially offset by a decrease in income tax expense. ● Adjusted EBITDA increased to $(0.4) million as compared to $(0.2) million in the prior year.

FG Group Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,349 $ 3,789 Accounts receivable, net 5,552 6,167 Inventories, net 3,660 3,389 Other current assets 5,387 4,871 Total current assets 18,948 18,216 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,493 12,649 Operating lease right-of-use assets 285 310 Finance lease right-of-use asset 633 666 Equity holdings 33,756 37,522 Film and television programming rights, net 1,584 1,501 Intangible assets, net 4 5 Goodwill 882 882 Other assets 2 2 Total assets $ 68,587 $ 71,753 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,964 $ 4,375 Accrued expenses 4,743 5,167 Short-term debt 4,088 2,510 Current portion of long-term debt 217 216 Current portion of operating lease obligations 118 116 Current portion of finance lease obligations 125 117 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 2,402 1,787 Total current liabilities 15,657 14,288 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 227 257 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 514 550 Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred debt issuance costs, net 4,951 5,004 Deferred income taxes 4,400 4,851 Other long-term liabilities 103 105 Total liabilities 25,852 25,055 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 223 223 Additional paid-in capital 54,009 53,882 Retained earnings 12,424 16,437 Treasury stock (18,586 ) (18,586 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,335 ) (5,258 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,735 46,698 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 68,587 $ 71,753





FG Group Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net product sales $ 7,204 $ 7,703 Net service revenues 2,905 2,323 Total net revenues 10,109 10,026 Total cost of products 5,465 5,858 Total cost of services 2,166 1,657 Total cost of revenues 7,631 7,515 Gross profit 2,478 2,511 Selling and administrative expenses: Selling 534 541 Administrative 2,723 2,733 Total selling and administrative expenses 3,257 3,274 Gain on disposal of assets 1 - Loss from operations (778 ) (763 ) Other income (expense): Interest income - 6 Interest expense (111 ) (59 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 119 (342 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on equity holdings (2,891 ) 1,728 Other income (expense), net 24 (202 ) Total other (expense) income (2,859 ) 1,131 (Loss) income before income taxes and equity method holding loss (3,637 ) 368 Income tax benefit (expense) 299 (350 ) Equity method holding loss (651 ) (820 ) Net loss $ (3,989 ) $ (802 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 19,470 18,990 Diluted 19,470 18,990





FG Group Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,989 ) $ (802 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities: Recovery of doubtful accounts (18 ) (15 ) Provision for obsolete inventory 14 13 Provision for warranty 44 11 Depreciation and amortization 266 366 Amortization and accretion of operating leases 29 97 Equity method holding loss 651 820 Adjustment to SageNet promissory note in connection with prepayment - 202 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity holdings 2,891 (1,728 ) Deferred income taxes (443 ) 239 Stock-based compensation expense 127 194 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 612 (407 ) Inventories (284 ) 426 Current income taxes (186 ) (185 ) Other assets 2 (246 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (827 ) 149 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 615 (728 ) Operating lease obligations (32 ) (89 ) Net cash used in operating activities (528 ) (1,683 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (75 ) (763 ) Acquisition of programming rights (83 ) (395 ) Sale of equity holdings 198 - Receipt of SageNet promissory note - 2,300 Net cash provided by investing activities 40 1,142 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on short-term debt (250 ) (79 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (51 ) (18 ) Borrowings under credit facility 1,596 Repayments under credit facility (225 ) - Payments on finance lease obligations (28 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,042 (97 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6 40 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 560 (598 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,789 8,881 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,349 $ 8,283





FG Group Holdings Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary by Business Segments (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Strong Entertainment Revenue $ 9,951 $ 9,720 Gross profit 2,320 2,205 Operating income 576 610 Adjusted EBITDA 688 757 Corporate and Other Revenue $ 158 $ 306 Gross profit 158 306 Operating loss (1,354 ) (1,373 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1,049 ) (940 ) Consolidated Revenue $ 10,109 $ 10,026 Gross profit $ 2,478 $ 2,511 Operating loss $ (778 ) $ (763 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (361 ) $ (183 )



