Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on Farmington shootings

May 15, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney
Office of the Governor
caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday issued a statement following shootings in Farmington that left at least three people dead and multiple injured, including two law enforcement officers who are being treated at an area hospital.

“I am receiving frequent updates on the situation in Farmington as it evolves. I am grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety. I have directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal.

I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.

Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

 

