Mobility City Holdings Inc Celebrates Two Years Serving Mobility Equipment Owners in Fort Bend and Brazoria County TX

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons. Mobility City of Sugarland located at 7746 Hwy 6 Suite H, Missouri City, TX 77459 The Showroom features a Test Track for customers to gain experience with products like a rollator/walker, wheelchair, scooter , etc.

Lesa and AJ Gibson have a vocation helping mobility impaired people with the repair, rental, and sale of equipment from their Mobility City of Sugarland store.

Lesa and AJ have become great assets in the Fort Bend community. AJ's biomedical background allowed for a quick ramp-up while building a solid team with Technicians who keep the wheels turning.” — Ben Fretti, Dir. Operations, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.

BOCA RATON, FL, PALM BEACH, May 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility City Holdings Inc ., the premier retail network in $6 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announced today that its Mobility City of Sugarland franchise will be celebrating its second anniversary in July 2023. Fort Bend and Brazoria County TX residents with disabilities that result in mobility issues can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or if homebound, a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service.“Lesa and AJ were our second Texas franchise owners and are about to complete two years of serving their community of 1.1 million people. We are excited to see their continued growth and the development of their territory from their Missouri City showroom,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc."Lesa and AJ have done an outstanding job representing the Mobility City brand in Texas. We are very proud of the work they're doing to improve the lives of people needing mobility equipment services in Brazoria and Fort Bend Counties. Their caring and consistent service makes them a great asset in their community," said Vinny Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City of Sugarland is a woman owned business led by Lesa and AJ Gibson, who brought a proven track record in operations and biomedical engineering to their business. “It has been quite gratifying to help improve the quality of life for thousands of area residents over the past two years. You can see the benefit you bring to your customers and their improved ability to get around,” said Lesa Gibson."In this business we help people with mobility issues every day. Whether it's gaining confidence using a walker on our test track, delivering a new lift chair to a persons home, installing a vehicle lift for a scooter, or replacing a dead battery in power chair. I can’t think of more rewarding work and love the many 'thank you's' we've received from veterans, those recovering from surgery, or dealing with various health issues," said AJ Gibson.“Selecting the right owner for expansion is important and requires a thorough process. We could not have done better than AJ and Lesa when selecting business owners for Mobility City of Sugarland TX, especially with their local community involvement,” said Diane Baratta, CEO of Mobility City Holdings Inc.XXXX About Mobility City XXXXXMobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City's 47 locations in 36 of the largest communities in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including power chairs, mobility scooters, stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, and collator walkers.With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City headquarters are located at 1400 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com Mobility City Holdings Inc. is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and experience by identifying the correct product for their needs, and delivering the highest quality products and services.Additional franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country.

Mobility City of Sugarland TX sells, rents and repairs mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, lift chairs and more (30 seconds).