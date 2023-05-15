RALPH PILOLLI ENTERTAINS READERS THROUGH SHORT STORIES AND POETIC LYRICS
Welcome to the land where philosophy provokes through fantasyTORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Ying, a food journalist and author, once said that a book is just like food, it is meant to entertain even when it is trying to provoke. This is exactly how Ralph Pilolli’s book, Land of Philantasy, is as a read.
Published in May 2019, Land of Philantasy continues to entertain readers as it tackles the many twists and turns of life in short stories. Told very simply yet lyrically, the pages accurately capture the author’s philosophy and urges readers to examine life, as well as themselves, and reflect.
When asked about his philosophy, Pilolli responds, “What makes Ralph Pilolli think this way? I must say again I have never thought of why. It could be the twelve years of Catholic school.”
A book that is motivated by curiosity, courage, and faith, Land of Philantasy goes way beyond just manifesting Pilolli’s beliefs. It also ultimately enkindles a response just as much as it entertains.
Ralph Pilolli, who is a father and a Korean war veteran, has been writing since his youth. Contributors to his works range from other authors in the industry to personal life experiences. He coined the word ‘philantasy’, or the combination of his philosophy with the aid of fantasy, to ‘philantasize’ and better express his beliefs in his book, Land of Philantasy.
Take a break this holiday season, get ‘philantasizing’ and buy a copy of Land of Philantasy. It is available on local bookstores and online book-selling platforms like Amazon and the Barnes & Noble website. Order here.
