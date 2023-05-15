Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,544 in the last 365 days.

iPower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- DUARTE, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Q3 2023 Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter (unless otherwise noted) 

  • Total revenue was $20.2 million compared to $22.8 million.
  • Gross profit was $7.8 million, with gross margin of 38.5% compared to 40.4%.
  • Net loss attributable to iPower was $1.5 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share.
  • As of March 31, 2023, net debt (total debt less cash) was reduced by 42% to $8.2 million compared to net debt of $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary 

“We had a challenging comp this quarter given our record 74% revenue growth in fiscal Q3 2022; however, we demonstrated continued momentum in clearing out inventory buildup from prior periods,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Throughout the quarter, we prioritized our in-house brands which made up more than 90% of revenue, underscoring the steady demand for our high-quality products. We will continue to focus on diversifying our product portfolio beyond hydroponics, while adding depth to our in-house product catalog. We expect these initiatives to further enhance our market position and deliver value to our partners and customers around the world.”

iPower CFO, Kevin Vassily, added, “We have continued to sell-through excess inventory that incurred higher freight rates from calendar 2022, which has been a drag on our gross margin. While we still have some older product to sell through, we have cycled through the bulk of that older inventory and expect that gross margin headwind to ease thereafter, while also lowering operating expenses as we recently eliminated excess warehousing costs. With an improved supply chain environment and normalized inventory levels, coupled with continued demand for our in-house products, we believe we are well-positioned to return to profitability in fiscal 2024.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results 

Total revenue in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $20.2 million compared to $22.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by less third-party branded sales to the Company’s channel partners. The fiscal third quarter 2023 revenue mix from in-house brands increased to over 90% compared to 82% in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $7.8 million compared to $9.2 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin was 38.5% compared to 40.4% in the year-ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by the higher cost of goods sold, which resulted from selling inventory that previously incurred higher freight charges. Given the normalization of freight rates in recent months, the Company expects gross margin to improve in the second half of calendar year 2023, as capitalized freight costs incurred in recent months will flow through future periods.

Total operating expenses in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 were $9.6 million compared to $7.8 million for the same period in fiscal year of 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by higher selling, fulfilment, and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built up in prior quarters, as well as product mix. 

Net loss attributable to iPower in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 was $1.5 million or $(0.05) per share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share for the same period in fiscal year of 2022. The decline was primarily driven by lower gross profit and the aforementioned higher selling, fulfilment, and marketing costs related to the sale of inventory built up in prior quarters.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.4 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total debt as of March 31, 2023 was $9.7 million compared to $16.0 million as of June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company’s debt paydown, iPower’s net debt (total debt less cash) position was reduced 42% to $8.2 million compared to $14.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Conference Call 

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 15, 2023, to discuss the results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

iPower’s management will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc. 

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that iPower believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. iPower undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although iPower believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and iPower cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results and performance in iPower's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on September 28, 2022, iPower’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, most recently filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023, and in its other SEC filings.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
IPW@elevate-ir.com



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022
 
  March 31,   June 30,
    2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalent $ 1,419,495     $ 1,821,947  
Accounts receivable, net   15,704,882       17,432,287  
Inventories, net   19,646,934       30,433,766  
Other receivable - related party   39,853       51,762  
Prepayments and other current assets   3,470,167       5,444,463  
Total current assets   40,281,331       55,184,225  
           
Non-current assets          
Right of use - non-current   8,504,929       10,453,282  
Property and equipment, net   577,719       544,633  
Deferred tax assets   1,546,159       -  
Non-current prepayments   601,873       925,624  
Goodwill   3,034,110       6,094,144  
Investment in joint venture   34,759       43,385  
Intangible assets, net   4,442,414       4,929,442  
Other non-current assets   395,284       406,732  
Total non-current assets   19,137,247       23,397,242  
           
Total assets $ 59,418,578     $ 78,581,467  
           
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable   13,406,565       9,533,408  
Credit cards payble   296,847       807,687  
Customer deposit   482,862       273,457  
Other payables and accrued liabilities   2,442,105       5,915,220  
Advance from shareholders   89,968       92,246  
Investment payable   -       1,500,000  
Lease liability - current   2,356,545       2,582,933  
Long-term promissory note payable - current portion   2,004,181       1,879,065  
Income taxes payable   389,126       299,563  
Total current liabilities   21,468,199       22,883,579  
           
Non-current liabilities          
Long-term revolving loan payable, net   7,653,372       12,314,627  
Long-term promissory note payable, net   0       1,781,705  
Deferred tax liabilities   -       939,115  
Lease liability - non-current   6,571,404       8,265,611  
           
Total non-current liabilities   14,224,776       23,301,058  
           
Total liabilities   35,692,975       46,184,637  
           
Commitments and contingency   -       -  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and        
outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021   -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 29,572,382 and          
29,572,382 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022   29,573       29,573  
Additional paid in capital   29,499,585       29,111,863  
(Accumulated deficits) Retained earnings   (5,740,401 )     3,262,948  
Non-controlling interest   (22,110 )     (13,232 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (41,044 )     5,678  
Total equity   23,725,603       32,396,830  
           
Total liabilities and equity $ 59,418,578     $ 78,581,467  



iPower Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
 
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,   For the Nine Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                   
REVENUES $ 20,225,619     $ 22,808,214     $ 65,502,882     $ 57,300,642  
                       
TOTAL REVENUES   20,225,619       22,808,214       65,502,882       57,300,642  
                       
COST OF REVENUES   12,433,898       13,598,563       39,755,919       33,219,677  
                       
GROSS PROFIT   7,791,721       9,209,651       25,746,963       24,080,965  
                       
OPERATING EXPENSES:                      
Selling and fulfillment   6,537,124       5,030,267       24,294,673       12,338,027  
General and administrative   3,065,795       2,802,395       8,879,326       7,940,349  
Impairment loss - goodwill   -       -       3,060,034       -  
Total operating expenses   9,602,919       7,832,662       36,234,033       20,278,376  
                       
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   (1,811,198 )     1,376,989       (10,487,070 )     3,802,589  
                       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                      
Interest expenses   (238,623 )     (152,030 )     (800,783 )     (227,142 )
Other financing expenses   -       (71,010 )     -       (80,010 )
Loss on equity method investment   (1,297 )     (12,289 )     (8,625 )     (12,289 )
Other non-operating income   (72,235 )     75,882       199,125       85,473  
Total other expenses, net   (312,155 )     (159,447 )     (610,283 )     (233,968 )
                       
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (2,123,353 )     1,217,542       (11,097,353 )     3,568,621  
                       
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE   (589,581 )     39,855       (2,085,126 )     705,545  
NET (LOSS) INCOME   (1,533,772 )     1,177,687       (9,012,227 )     2,863,076  
                       
Non-controlling interest   (3,238 )     (4,070 )     (8,878 )     (4,070 )
                       
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (1,530,534 )   $ 1,181,757     $ (9,003,349 )   $ 2,867,146  
                       
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS                      
Foreign currency translation adjustments   17,604       (3,226 )     (46,722 )     (3,226 )
                       
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO IPOWER INC. $ (1,512,930 )   $ 1,178,531     $ (9,050,071 )   $ 2,863,920  
                       
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON STOCK                      
Basic   29,730,914       28,045,130       29,702,014       26,999,342  
                       
Diluted   29,730,914       28,045,130       29,702,014       26,999,342  
                       
(LOSSES) EARNINGS PER SHARE                      
Basic $ (0.051 )   $ 0.042     $ (0.303 )   $ 0.106  
                       
Diluted $ (0.051 )   $ 0.042     $ (0.303 )   $ 0.106  

 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

iPower Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more