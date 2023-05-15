Aspira Women’s Health to Host Investor Day on OvaWatch(SM) and EndoCheck™ Market Opportunities on May 23, 2023

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:00pm ET. Click here to register.



The event will be hosted by Nicole Sandford, President and CEO, Dr. Ryan Phan, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer, and Dr. Charles Dunton, Chair of Aspira’s Scientific Advisory Board. Featured experts include:

Dr. Kevin Elias, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School and Director of Gynecologic Oncology Laboratory at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dr. Tamika Sea, FACOG, obstetrician, gynecologist and Founder/Owner of Advanced Women’s Care Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event will review the current state of ovarian cancer with a particular focus on diagnostic and clinical care gaps, and how healthcare providers use Aspira’s noninvasive tests to detect cancer earlier, prevent premature or unnecessary surgery, and reduce surgical backlog. The program will also discuss the expansion of Aspira’s OvaWatch test for serial monitoring to enhance clinical management of adnexal masses.

Additionally, the presentation will cover endometriosis and the challenges related to the diagnosis of endometriosis, along with Aspira’s proprietary and collaborative research efforts to develop the first portfolio of non-invasive diagnostic tools for the estimated six million+ U.S. women that suffer from this debilitating gynecologic disease.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentations. To register for the event please click here.

About Kevin Elias, MD

Dr. Elias is Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School and Director of Gynecologic Oncology Laboratory in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Elias’s laboratory focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women with gynecologic cancers. His group includes a mixture of gynecologic oncology fellows, post-doctoral PhDs, technicians, and support staff. Their work is devoted to the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, novel treatment approaches based on polymer chemistry, and in vivo models of gynecologic malignancies, including choriocarcinoma and ovarian cancer.

About Tamika Sea, MD, FACOG

Dr. Sea is a native to Memphis, TN, and began her college education in Atlanta, GA at Spelman College, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with concentrations in Comparative Women’s Studies and Visual Arts. She then attended The University of Tennessee Health Science Center where she gained her Medical Doctorate. While at UTHSC, she was a founder of Clinical Esperanza charity clinic associated with Christ Community Clinic in Memphis, where she served the underprivileged Hispanic community in the Greater Memphis Area. She also received the prestigious Charles C. Verstandig award during her matriculation. She later attended The Methodist Hospital/Christus St. Joseph Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program in Houston, TX, where she received numerous awards, including the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists Resident of the Year. Since her return to Atlanta, she has had the privilege of serving the Greater South Atlanta area at Piedmont Henry Hospital, where she has served in several administrative roles, including Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Her fields of interest include polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), high-risk obstetrics, laparoscopy, and pelvic floor reconstructive procedures. Dr. Sea is a member of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM. OvaWatchSM is a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential effects of widespread use of OvaWatch and the availability of OvaWatch in New York. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “will,” “potential,” “projects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Aspira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to comply with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements; impacts resulting from potential changes to coverage of Ova1 through our Medicare Administrative Carrier for Ova1; impacts resulting from or relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it; anticipated use of capital and its effects; our ability to increase the volume of our product sales; failures by third-party payers to reimburse for our products and services or changes to reimbursement rates; our ability to continue developing existing technologies and to develop, protect and promote our proprietary technologies; plans to develop and perform laboratory developed tests; our ability to comply with Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulations that relate to our products and to obtain any FDA clearance or approval required to develop and commercialize medical devices; our ability to develop and commercialize additional diagnostic products and achieve market acceptance with respect to these products; our ability to compete successfully; our ability to obtain any regulatory approval required for our future diagnostic products; or our suppliers’ ability to comply with FDA requirements for production, marketing and post-market monitoring of our products; our ability to maintain sufficient or acceptable supplies of immunoassay kits from our suppliers; in the event that we succeed in commercializing our products outside the United States, the political, economic and other conditions affecting other countries; changes in healthcare policy; our ability to comply with the additional laws and regulations that apply to us in connection with the operation of ASPiRA LABS; our ability to use our net operating loss carryforwards; our ability to use intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend our proprietary technology against third parties; our ability to obtain licenses in the event a third party successfully asserts proprietary rights; the liquidity and trading volume of our common stock; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to secure additional capital on acceptable terms to execute our business plan; business interruptions; the effectiveness and availability of our information systems; our ability to integrate and achieve anticipated results from any acquisitions or strategic alliances; future litigation against us, including infringement of intellectual property and product liability exposure; and additional costs that may be required to make further improvements to our laboratory operations. The events and circumstances reflected in Aspira’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

