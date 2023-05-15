Submit Release
STRATA Skin Sciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Achieved revenue of $7.6 million for the first quarter 2023

Company to host conference call and webcast today, May 15, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET

HORSHAM, Pa., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $7.6, compared to $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2022
  • Officially launched TheraClear®X device in January 2023
  • 58 TheraClearX devices in the U.S. as of March 31, 2023
  • Sold over 3,000 TheraClearX treatments in the first quarter
  • Signed exclusive distribution agreement with Spectra Medical Pvt Ltd. for India

“The first quarter of 2023 has been filled with commercial successes for STRATA, especially with the ramp-up of TheraClearX,” stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “In addition to officially launching TheraClearX this January, we also reached a milestone of selling 3,000 TheraClearX treatments during the quarter.”

Mr. Moccia further commented, “As part of our strategic priorities, we plan to continue placing TheraClearX devices throughout the United States and abroad. In the first quarter alone, we placed 44 TheraClearX devices, now totaling 58 in the United States. We recently announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Spectra Medical which will be the first supplier of excimer laser solutions for phototherapy treatments in India. We will continue this momentum into the remainder of the year as we deliver on our plan and ultimately grow the topline.”

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $7.6 million, as compared to revenues of $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Global recurring revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.2 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. Equipment revenues were $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 was $4.4 million, or 58.0% of revenues, as compared to $4.1 million, or 59% of revenues, for the first quarter of 2022.

Selling and marketing costs for the first quarter of 2023 were $3.7 million, as compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. General and administrative costs for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.9 million, as compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Other expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.3 million, as compared to $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million, or a loss of $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the first quarter of 2022 of $2.5 million, or a net loss of $0.07 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Outlook

STRATA continues to expect full year 2023 revenue to range from $38.0 million to $40.0 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

STRATA management will host a conference call today, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast is available here: STRATA Skin Sciences Earnings Webcast and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-269-7756 (US/Canada), 1-201-689-7817 (International), and use the conference ID number 13738266.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Gross Domestic Recurring Billings.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Net loss   $ (2,835 )   $ (2,502 )
                 
Adjustments:                
Depreciation and amortization     1,397       1,321  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset     105       89  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           17  
Interest expense, net     249       199  
Non-GAAP EBITDA     (1,084 )     (876 )
Stock-based compensation expense     325       368  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA   $ (759 )   $ (508 )

XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings
XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023       2022  
Gross domestic recurring billings $ 4,735     $ 4,999  
Co-Pay adjustments   (83 )     (170 )
Other discounts   (28 )     (37 )
Deferred revenue from prior quarters   2,170       1,867  
Deferral of revenue to future quarters   (2,025 )     (1,970 )
GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $ 4,769     $ 4,689  

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions labor supply shortages, or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus, fiscal, and political factors, responses, or conditions affecting the Company, the medical device industry and our customers and patients in general, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
sskn@cg.capital

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
             
    March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (unaudited)        
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,825     $ 5,434  
Restricted cash     1,361       1,361  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $242 and $382 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     3,940       4,471  
Inventories     5,695       5,547  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     691       691  
Total current assets     14,512       17,504  
Property and equipment, net     8,182       7,498  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     870       975  
Intangible assets, net     16,674       17,394  
Goodwill     8,803       8,803  
Other assets     82       98  
Total assets   $ 49,123     $ 52,272  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   3,099      $ 3,425  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     6,549       6,555  
Deferred revenues     2,548       2,778  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     381       355  
Current portion of contingent consideration     481       313  
Total current liabilities     13,058       13,426  
Long-term debt, net     7,517       7,476  
Deferred revenues and other liabilities     305       314  
Deferred tax liability     306       306  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     489       610  
Contingent consideration, net of current portion     8,127       8,309  
Total liabilities     29,802       30,441  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,881,453 and 34,723,046 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     35       35  
Additional paid-in capital     249,349       249,024  
Accumulated deficit     (230,063 )     (227,228 )
Total stockholders’ equity     19,321       21, 831  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 49,123     $ 52,272  


STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
   
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Revenues, net   $ 7,567     $ 7,041  
Cost of revenues     3,179       2,913  
Gross profit     4,388       4,128  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Engineering and product development     315       163  
Selling and marketing     3,742       3,616  
General and administrative     2,917       2,652  
      6,974       6,431  
                 
Loss from operations     (2,586 )     (2,303 )
                 
Other (expense) income:                
Interest expense     (286 )     (199 )
Interest income     37        
      (249 )     (199 )
Net loss   $ (2,835 )   $ (2,502 )
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.07 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted     34,862,092       34,679,246  


STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
   
    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (2,835 )   $ (2,502 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     1,397       1,321  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     105       89  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount     41       37  
(Recoveries of) provision for doubtful accounts     (95 )     13  
Stock-based compensation expense     325       368  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           17  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     626       448  
Inventories     (103 )     (1,198 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     16       85  
Accounts payable     (326 )     1,148  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (12 )     175  
Deferred revenues     (247 )     (257 )
Operating lease liabilities     (95 )     (97 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,203 )     (353 )
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (1,406 )     (679 )
Cash paid in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition           (631 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,406 )     (1,310 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (2,609 )     (1,663
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     6,795       12,586  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 4,186     $ 10,923  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,825     $ 10,923  
Restricted cash     1,361        
    $ 4,186     $ 10,923  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ 241     $ 160  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating, investing and financing activities:                
Inventories acquired in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition   $     $ 71  
Intangible assets acquired in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition   $     $ 10,182  
Contingent consideration issued in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition   $     $ 9,122  
Common stock issued in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition   $     $ 500  
Transfer of property and equipment to inventories   $ 45     $  
Accrued payment of contingent consideration   $ 14     $  

