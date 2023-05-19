Publisher, Michelle Vandepas, Speaks on AI, Audio, and the Publishing Revolution
Michelle Vandepas, Co-Founder of GracePoint Publishing, speaks to audience members at the Pike's Peak Writer's Conference during her presentation on "The Publishing Revolution: Riding the Wave and The Impact of Audio"
At the 30th annual Pikes Peak Writer's Conference, Michelle Vandepas, Co-Founder of GracePoint Publishing spoke on the evolving world of publishing.
We are moving into a more audio-based world for book consumption, a wave that many can get swept away in if they don't keep up.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Vandepas, Co-Founder of GracePoint Publishing, delivered a thought-provoking presentation titled "The Publishing Revolution: Riding the Wave and The Impact of Audio" at the 30th annual Pikes Peak Writer's Conference. The conference, which was held on April 28 – 30, 2023, brought together writers, authors, agents, editors, and publishers to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the publishing industry.
— Michelle Vandepas, Co-Founder of GracePoint Publishing
In her presentation, Michelle spoke about how the publishing industry is undergoing significant changes due to the emergence of AI-powered publishing tools, self-publishing, author control, and the rise of audiobooks. She emphasized that authors must embrace these changes and ride the publishing wave to success instead of getting washed away.
Michelle, who has been in the publishing industry for over 25 years, also highlighted the impact of audiobooks on the industry. She explained that audiobooks are one of the most significant trends in publishing today, with more and more people turning to them for their entertainment and educational needs. Michelle believes that this trend will continue to grow in the future. She also detailed a shift in power to the authors instead of the publishing houses.
"The Publishing Revolution has only just begun, with authors finally being seen by publishers as more than just a commodity or product," said Vandepas in her presentation at the Pikes Peak Writer's Conference. "As authors are gaining more control of their work, they also need to stay ahead of their readers' needs. We are moving into a more audio-based world for book consumption, a wave that many can get swept away in if they don't keep up."
As the Co-Founder of GracePoint Publishing, a multi-media publishing company that includes traditional publishing, digital media, and audio production (Number Three Productions), Michelle is one of the world's leading experts in helping authors amplify their messages through creative means while also making moves that benefit their business and their brand. Michelle has dedicated over 25 years to building a boutique publishing house that has adapted and kept up with the publishing revolution. She prides herself in breaking the mold of traditional publishers and bringing author stories to life through means that serve both their needs and the needs of their readers.
The Pikes Peak Writer's Conference was a resounding success, and Michelle's presentation was well-received by the attendees. As the publishing industry continues to evolve, it is essential for authors and publishers to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the changes that are happening. Michelle's insights and expertise have proven to be invaluable resources for those looking to navigate the publishing revolution.
