Locus Fermentation Solutions Unveils Rebrand to Reinforce Commitment to Sustainable Future

About

Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS) uses patented biomanufacturing technology to deliver biological alternatives to chemicals that accelerate the profitable meeting of decarbonization goals for clients. These solutions are tailored to address global ESG challenges—including climate change, food security, product sustainability, water contamination, oil and mineral demand, and more. Once field proven, the biobased ingredients are commercialized through industry-specific operating divisions. Locus Fermentation Solutions' divisions include Locus Agriculture, which helps farmers grow more food and minimize greenhouse emissions; Locus Animal Nutrition, which reduces methane emissions while boosting productivity of livestock; Locus Bio-Energy, which works with oil & gas operators to sustainably increase production of low-carbon fossil fuels; Locus Mining, which accelerates the clean-energy transition by boosting recovery of critical metals; Locus Ingredients, which helps clients replace chemical and palm-based surfactants in industrial and product formulations; and Locus Consumer Brands, which develops clean-label CPG products. Visit LocusFS.com for more information.

LocusFS.com