RPA Platform Migration a Top Initiative for Organizations This Year, According to Research by Blueprint Software Systems
Better Capabilities, Less Complexity, Reduced Costs Motivating Desire to Switch ProvidersTORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems today published the results of its second annual “State of RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Migration Report,” which examines the reasons, benefits, challenges, and logistics organizations face when migrating RPA estates from legacy automation platforms to new platforms.
“RPA adoption has accelerated and scaled considerably over the years as organizations take advantage of the cost-reduction and increases in efficiency that automating business processes provides,” says Blueprint CEO and President, Dan Shimmerman. “However, as organizations’ RPA estates expand, so too does their total cost of ownership for automation, maintenance, and complexity of designing and delivering automated processes – all of which are driving organizations to migrate their RPA estates from expensive, complex RPA platforms to more modern, cost-effective RPA platforms.”
To get a more complete picture of the state of RPA migration, Blueprint surveyed 500 executives, directors, department heads, senior managers, and analysts from organizations ranging from 1,000 - 10,000+ employees in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, and Germany. While the research explores many aspects of RPA migration, key statistics include:
• The desire to migrate RPA platforms is very much active – 58% of respondents are considering, in the process of, or have already migrated their RPA estates to new RPA platforms;
• The reasons organizations are looking to migrate their RPA estates to new platforms can be boiled down to three main reasons: better capabilities, less complexity, and reduced costs motivating RPA migrations;
• IT and Finance & Accounting departments are still the prominent organizations driving the demand to migrate RPA estates to better automation platforms;
• Organizations that are considering migrating their RPA estates to new tools and companies that have already completed a switch, rely on procuring an RPA migration solution from a third party to complete their moves;
• Organizations that have already migrated their RPA estates spent an average of $300,000 to do so; organizations in the process of migrating their automations to new RPA platforms expect to pay an average of $500,000, indicating that there is substantial value and ROI in moving to a new RPA platform.
“When comparing this year’s statistics to the statistics of Blueprint’s 2022 RPA migration research, the results remain flat as it relates to motivations and departmental leads with notable changes occurring in migration spending and scope,” says Shimmerman.
In 2022’s research results, better compatibility with enterprise architecture and reducing licensing fees were – and still are – at the top of their wish-list for companies in the process of migrating RPA platforms. IT teams continue to lead RPA migrations initiatives, which is not surprising considering they are often tasked with finding better, more cost-effective technical solutions.
While cost remains a high concern year-over-year for all companies interested in RPA migration, larger budgets of up to $600,000 are routinely being allocated to do so. The overall size of RPA estates being migrated into their new RPA platform has decreased from roughly 120 automations in 2022 to an average of 73 automations in 2023.
“Bottom line, RPA migration remains significant initiative for numerous organizations that have adopted automation in 2023. While resources and costs remain the biggest challenges for organizations in this regard, the emergence of automatic RPA migration solutions are proven to dramatically reduce the cost and effort of migration, especially when compared to manual methods,” Shimmerman concludes.
Blueprint’s State of RPA Migration research was performed using an email invitation and an online survey. To download and review the entire report, visit https://www.blueprintsys.com/lp/research-report/rpa-migration-in-2023
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps organizations assess and improve their process automation practice, increasing the value their automations deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint’s platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available.
For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR for Blueprint Software Systems
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn