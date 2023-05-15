Read more about Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to host Veterans Career and Education Fair, employers ready to hire

POSTED ON May 15, 2023

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOST VETERANS CAREER AND EDUCATION FAIR, EMPLOYERS READY TO HIRE

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) invites all veterans to attend LDVA’s Inaugural Veterans Career and Education Fair on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Veterans will have the opportunity to talk to employers who are ready to hire as well as get a professional headshot and resume help free of charge.

“More and more employers want to hire veterans because the learned skills and experience they possess translates to dependability and leadership,” said Secretary Strickland. “As Secretary of Veterans Affairs, I believe it is important that we place an emphasis on providing employment resources to all Louisiana veterans. Whether they want to go to school for the first time, continue their education or find gainful employment, this Career and Education Fair is a great place to start.”

Veterans who attend the event will have access to the following employers:

LED FastStart

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Baton Rouge Police Department

Transportation Security Administration

Louisiana State Police

Civil Construction Contractors, LLC

Allied Universal

Louisiana State Civil Service

Capital Area Transit System

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Office of Juvenile Justice

Kiewit

Premier Health

Performance Contractors

Bollinger Shipyards

City of Baton Rouge

Postlethwaite & Netterville

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Valero

Ochsner Health

Louisiana Economic Development

Fastenal

Tupperware

U.S. Forest Service

EMR Metal Recycling

Kenner Police Department

FedEx

Louisiana Veterans Home

Legion Claims Solutions

First Student

Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation

Kelly Education

R.R. Cassidy

Moore Industries

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

ExxonMobil

Miller Integrated Solutions

If veterans need help with their resume through Louisiana Workforce Commission, or if they would like to take a professional headshot, those services will be available at no cost. Additionally, veterans will have access to education officials and other veteran resources including LDVA veterans assistance counselors regarding claims and more.

The event is free, but registration is encouraged. RSVP as soon as possible via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3mLO1KM, email larry.williams@la.gov or phone at 225.276.8626. For more information about LDVA, visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, call 225.219.5000 or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

