Read more about Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs to host Veterans Career and Education Fair, employers ready to hire

May 15, 2023
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOST VETERANS CAREER AND EDUCATION FAIR, EMPLOYERS READY TO HIRE
BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) invites all veterans to attend LDVA’s Inaugural Veterans Career and Education Fair on Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 located at 151 S. Wooddale Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Veterans will have the opportunity to talk to employers who are ready to hire as well as get a professional headshot and resume help free of charge.
“More and more employers want to hire veterans because the learned skills and experience they possess translates to dependability and leadership,” said Secretary Strickland. “As Secretary of Veterans Affairs, I believe it is important that we place an emphasis on providing employment resources to all Louisiana veterans. Whether they want to go to school for the first time, continue their education or find gainful employment, this Career and Education Fair is a great place to start.”
Veterans who attend the event will have access to the following employers:
LED FastStart
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
Baton Rouge Police Department
Transportation Security Administration
Louisiana State Police
Civil Construction Contractors, LLC
Allied Universal
Louisiana State Civil Service
Capital Area Transit System
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
Office of Juvenile Justice
Kiewit
Premier Health
Performance Contractors
Bollinger Shipyards
City of Baton Rouge
Postlethwaite & Netterville
Louisiana Housing Corporation
Valero
Ochsner Health
Louisiana Economic Development
Fastenal
Tupperware
U.S. Forest Service
EMR Metal Recycling
Kenner Police Department
FedEx
Louisiana Veterans Home
Legion Claims Solutions
First Student
Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation
Kelly Education
R.R. Cassidy
Moore Industries
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
ExxonMobil
Miller Integrated Solutions
Premier Health
If veterans need help with their resume through Louisiana Workforce Commission, or if they would like to take a professional headshot, those services will be available at no cost. Additionally, veterans will have access to education officials and other veteran resources including LDVA veterans assistance counselors regarding claims and more.
The event is free, but registration is encouraged. RSVP as soon as possible via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3mLO1KM, email larry.williams@la.gov or phone at 225.276.8626. For more information about LDVA, visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, call 225.219.5000 or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
