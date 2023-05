[Latest] Global Wearable Payment Devices Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 165 Bn By 2030, At 30% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- According to the study, The Global Wearable Payment Devices Market was estimated at USD 13.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 165 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 30% between 2023 and 2030.Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wearable-payment-devices-market/ Global Wearable Payment Devices Market : OverviewThe growth of the wearable payments devices market can be attributed to various factors, including the rising popularity of contactless payments, the increasing adoption of wearable technology, and the convenience of wearable devices for conducting payment transactions. Established players in the technology and finance sectors, such as Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, dominate the wearable payment devices market. Nevertheless, emerging players like Xiaomi are gradually gaining momentum by introducing affordable wearable payment solutions.Wearable payment devices are not limited to conventional payment methods like credit and debit cards. They also facilitate other payment options, such as mobile payments, cryptocurrencies, and biometric payments. With the continual advancement of technology, we can expect to see even more innovative and secure wearable payment solutions.Global Wearable Payment Devices Market: Growth DriversThe wearable payments devices market presents several key opportunities for players in the industry. Firstly, the market is still relatively untapped, with a large number of consumers yet to adopt wearable payment solutions. This presents a significant opportunity for companies to increase their market share and expand their customer base by offering innovative and convenient payment solutions.Secondly, there is a growing trend toward mobile payments and contactless transactions, which is driving the demand for wearable payment devices. This trend is expected to continue as consumers become more comfortable with making payments through their mobile devices and seek more convenient payment options.Thirdly, the integration of wearable payment devices with other technologies, such as biometric authentication, blockchain, and IoT, presents an opportunity for companies to offer more secure and innovative payment solutions that meet the changing needs of consumers.Finally, collaborations and partnerships between technology companies, financial institutions, and retailers offer opportunities to expand the reach of wearable payment devices and create new revenue streams. By leveraging these opportunities, companies can position themselves as leaders in the wearable payments devices market and drive growth in the industry.Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=23068 Key Insights:A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Wearable Payment Devices market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 30% over the forecast period (2023-2030).B) In terms of revenue, the Global Wearable Payment Devices market size was valued at around USD 13.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 165 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.C) Based on end user, the Wearable Payment Devices market is classified into individuals, financial institutions, and retail businesses. The retail businesses segment is among the leading end-use segments in the Wearable Payment Devices market.D) Retailers have quickly adopted wearable payment solutions as they provide customers with a faster, more convenient, and more secure payment option. Wearable payment devices, such as smartwatches and wristbands, enable retailers to offer a seamless checkout experience, reducing customers’ waiting time and enhancing the overall shopping experience. Additionally, wearables with payment capabilities can help retailers gather valuable data on their customer’s buying behavior, enabling them to offer personalized marketing and loyalty programs.E) The growth of e-commerce has also increased the demand for wearable payment solutions as consumers seek more ways to make secure online transactions. At present, the wearable payments devices market is being led by North America, which is attributed to the high rate of adoption of wearable technology and contactless payments in the region, as well as the presence of major market players such as Apple and Fitbit. According to the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the wearable payments devices market, driven by the increasing adoption of wearable technology and mobile payments in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, the growing popularity of fitness-tracking devices and rising disposable income levels in the region are also expected to contribute to the market's growth. Key PlayersApple, Inc.Barclays PLCGemalto NVGoogle LLCMastercardNymiPayPal Holdings Inc.Samsung ElectronicsVisa Inc.WirecardOthersThe Global Wearable Payment Devices Market is segmented as follows:By Device TypeSmartwatchesFitness TrackersWristbandsSmart RingsBy Payment ModeCredit CardsDebit CardsMobile PaymentsCryptocurrencyBy End UsersIndividualsFinancial InstitutionsRetail BusinessesBy Sales ChannelOnline StoresRetail StoresDirect SalesBy GeographyNorth AmericaThe USACanadaMexicoEuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalyRussiaRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaGlobal IndiaJapanSouth KoreaMalaysiaPhilippinesRest of Asia-pacificLatin AmericaBrazilRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaGCCNorth AfricaSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & Africa 