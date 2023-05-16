[Latest] Global Surgical Sutures Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 14.5 Billion By 2030, At 5.4% CAGR
According to the study, The Global Surgical Sutures Market was estimated at USD 9.3 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 14.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% between 2023 and 2030.

Global Surgical Sutures Market: Overview
The surgical sutures market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for surgical procedures, technological advancements in surgical sutures, and an increase in the number of surgical procedures due to lifestyle changes. The rise in chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is a major factor contributing to the market growth. This is because surgical procedures are often required as a treatment option for these conditions.
Another factor contributing to market growth is the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. These surgeries require fewer sutures and are associated with fewer complications, resulting in a decreased need for surgical sutures. However, the rise in the use of alternative methods of wound closure, such as skin adhesives, tissue sealants, and hemostats, is expected to limit the growth of the surgical sutures market.
Global Surgical Sutures Market: Growth Drivers
The surgical sutures market presents several significant opportunities for growth and expansion. One of the major opportunities is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which require sutures that are more precise and have better healing properties. Additionally, the rise in the geriatric population and the growing number of chronic diseases are expected to boost the demand for surgical sutures in the coming years.
There is also a growing trend towards the development of biodegradable and bioabsorbable sutures, which can reduce the need for additional surgical procedures to remove them. This presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to invest in research and development to produce innovative sutures that meet the needs of modern medicine.
Moreover, the increasing popularity of outpatient surgeries is expected to fuel the demand for disposable sutures, which are convenient and cost-effective. As a result, manufacturers can focus on developing new products that cater to this market segment.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Surgical Sutures market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the forecast period (2023-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Surgical Sutures market size was valued at around USD 9.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The surgical sutures market holds significant potential, owing to factors such as the rising elderly population and the increasing number of surgical procedures for trauma, burns, cosmetic, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and other medical conditions. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies in different countries are expected to contribute to market growth.
D) The use of alternative wound closure methods, such as skin adhesives, tissue sealants, and hemostats, is expected to restrict the growth of the surgical sutures market. Manufacturers in this market face intense competition across their product lines and compete with both local and global companies.
E) By the end of the forecast period, synthetic sutures are expected to exhibit significant growth at a CAGR rate of 5.3%, with a projected market share of approximately 62.2% in the global market in 2032.
F) The global market for monofilament/barb sutures is projected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.3% by the end of the forecast period, with an estimated market share of around 68.1% in 2032. This growth can be attributed to their ability to minimize tissue trauma during surgery and provide better wound closure compared to other types of sutures.
G) The cardiac surgery segment is expected to exhibit significant growth at a CAGR of 4.7% by the end of the forecast period, with a projected market share of approximately 29.3% in the global surgical sutures market by 2032.
Regional Landscape
North America: North America holds the largest market share in the global surgical sutures market, with a projected value of $2.4 billion by the end of 2021. The region’s dominance can be attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for surgical sutures, with a projected value of $1.7 billion by the end of 2021. The growth in this region is attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing geriatric population, and the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure.
Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the surgical sutures market, with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for surgical procedures, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing healthcare infrastructure in countries like China and India.
Latin America: The surgical sutures market in Latin America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2031. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries.
Middle East and Africa: The surgical sutures market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries being performed, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for advanced surgical sutures.
Key Players
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
CP Medical
Atramat
Medtronic (Covidien)
DemeTECH Corporation
Teleflex Incorporated (Teleflex Medical OEM)
Sutumed
Kono Seisakusho Co.,Ltd
Mani Inc.
Olimp- Surgical Sutures
Lotus Surgicals
Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd. (Universal Sutures)
GMD Group
Dynek Pvt Ltd.
Unilene
Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Corza Medical
Dolphin Sutures
Others
The Global Surgical Sutures Market is segmented as follows:
By Product:
Surgical Sutures
Mechanical Sutures
By Suture Material:
Absorbable Sutures
Non-Absorbable Sutures
By Filament:
Monofilament/Barb Sutures
Multifilament/Braided Sutures
By Raw Material:
Natural Sutures
Silk Sutures
Catgut Sutures
Synthetic Sutures
Polyglactin 910 Sutures
Polyglecaprone 25 Sutures
Polydioxanone Sutures
Polyglycolic Acid Sutures
Nylon Sutures
Prolene Sutures
Stainless Steel Sutures
Others
By Coating:
Coated Sutures
Non-Coated Sutures
By Application:
General Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Ophthalmic Surgery
Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery
Cardiac Surgery
Others Applications
By End User:
Hospitals
Specialized Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=23204
