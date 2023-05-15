Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size and Growth to reach USD 6.52 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 7.0%-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for carbon capture and storage in energy, petrochemical and oil and gas industry is driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon capture and storage market size reached USD 3.30 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Carbon capture and storage systems are increasingly being utilized in petrochemical, oil and gas, and power generation industries, which is driving market revenue growth. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a crucial technology in meeting global energy and climate goals, as well as in achieving carbon neutrality.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the Net Zero Emissions Scenario (NZE) is an IEA normative scenario that depicts a path for the global energy industry to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. Power generation, petrochemical, oil, and gas industries are widely implementing Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies owing to rapid standardization of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) in industries.Technological advancements in carbon capture and storage system technologies are supporting market growth. Many companies are incorporating carbon capture and storage technology for manufacturing byproduct from feedstock analyzer.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the research provides an in-depth analysis of the fiercely competitive environment of the global market for stoma care, highlighting the leading vendors, their tactical initiatives, the industry’s present growth prospects, vendor positions, and vendor market shares held by each competitor.

The research also outlines the business’s plans for growth, including product innovation, new product introductions, and technology development.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

NRG Energy,

Inc,

Climeworks AG

Equinor ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Honeywell International Inc.

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

General Electric Company

Chevron Corporation, LanzaTech, Inc.

VICI AG International,

CO2 Capsol AS

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pre-combustion

Post combustion

Oxy combustion

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Capture

Transportation

Utilization

Storage

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Oil and gas

Power Generation

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Cements

Others

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

A robust research study requires an understanding of the overall value chain. Annual reports and financials of industry players are referred thoroughly to have a comprehensive idea of the market taxonomy.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

However, we do not restrict our primary interviews only to the industry leaders. Our team covers the entire value chain while verifying the data. A significant number of raw material suppliers, local manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders are interviewed to make our findings authentic. The current trends, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities, are also derived through the primary research process.

Regional Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

