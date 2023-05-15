Rare Jack Nicklaus-Pete Dye-Designed 18-Hole Course at Michigan’s Wabeek Club Provides Superb Test of Golf
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICHIGAN, US, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wabeek Club, a premiere private golf and resort club located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is home to one of the few courses around the country designed by world-renown golf architect Pete Dye and golf legend Jack Nicklaus together.
The stunning private championship golf course provides a superb test of golf with challenges as uncompromising as they are daunting. The course is situated on 180 acres of beautiful land in Bloomfield Hills that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The Wabeek course spans over 18 holes, with five sets of tee boxes on each hole allow golfers of all skill levels to fully enjoy its grandeur. From the forward tees the course can play as short as 5200 yards, while the championship tees increase the distance just under 6700 yards with a course rating of 72.9 and a slope rating of 144.
The Wabeek course has to be played to be appreciated. It was designed by Pete Dye, in cooperation with Jack Nicklaus, one of a handful of courses, most notably Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, that the two designed together. The course has several standout holes, each offering unique challenges that bear the mark of Pete Dye elements like large mounds, deep bunkers, and water features (the course’s entire back nine has water hazards on every hole) that test the skills of experienced golfers, with tight fairways and small greens that require precise shot-making.
Hole 16, for example, is a par-3 that requires a precise tee shot over water to reach the green. Hole 7 is a par-5 that provides plenty of challenges for even the most seasoned golfer. It starts with a dramatic downhill tee shot that then winds around or over water. Hole 18, an infamous par-4, is the greatest finishing hole in the area. The Tee Shot is completely over water leaving an approach shot to an undulating green guarded by deep bunkers!
The course at Wabeek is well-known for its beautifully maintained fairways and exceptional greens. The course features bentgrass greens that offer a true roll to allow for the precise putting needed to handle its abundance of elevated greens.
Wabeek Golf Course is home to several events throughout the year, including prominent golf tournaments and exclusive charity events like the NFL Alumni Association and Calvin Johnson Foundation golf outings. The Club offers a number of golf amenities for members including a new indoor Golf Simulator Room with two state-of-the-art Trackman Golf Simulators, a new Pro Shop featuring today’s top golf brands and immaculate practice greens. Wabeek also has one of the largest junior golf programs in Michigan and offers one of the best Member-Guest Tournaments in the area with a unique format, premium gifts, and food that is unmatched!
The Wabeek Club, which opened as a private golf and country club at 4000 Club Gate Drive in 1972, was purchased in 2019 by a powerful group of private Detroit-based investors. The new owners recently completed a beautiful multi-million-dollar interior/exterior renovation of the club, adding world-class dining upgrades and premium amenities to transform the Bloomfield Hills property into a modern, resort-style experience with one of the most beautiful and uniquely challenging golf courses in the state!
In addition to a sweeping internal makeover, new additions to the exterior of the Wabeek Club included a Pool upgrade, a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio and fire pit lounge area with panoramic views of the first and 18th holes, and a second story outside lounge overlooking the private 180-acre Nicklaus-Dye designed course.
The Wabeek Golf Course, with its stunning views, exceptional greens, and rare design, provides a brilliant test of golf that never gets old for members and guests. The Wabeek Club is planning updates to the 18-hole golf course in the near future.
For more information, visit https://wabeekcc.com.
