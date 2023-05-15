Lithium Ion Battery Market Size and Share to reach USD 154.40 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of rechargeable batteries in rapidly growing consumer electronics industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lithium-ion battery market size was USD Billion 45.07 in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments by governments of various countries across the globe in grid installations is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, rapidly increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is resulting in more and more efforts by companies in Research and Development (R&D) of lithium-ion batteries in order to meet the ongoing demand from automotive and other sectors. Development of a few new parameters such as lithium-ion diffusion, electrode-electrolyte interface properties, and electrode porosity, can help overcome challenges and achieve quick charging and ultra-long life and to create batteries with more technologically advanced products and improved battery capacity.

Lithium ion Battery Market By Material (Cathode Material, Anode Material, Electrolyte Material, Others), By Product Type (Component and Portability), By Voltage, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.,

Limited, SAMSUNG SDI CO.,

LTD.,

CBAK Energy Technology,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

LITHIUMWERKS,

Panasonic Holdings Corporation,

TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

NEC Corporation,

SK innovation Co., Ltd.,

Energizer,

BYD Company Ltd.,

LG Chem

Lithium ion Battery Market Segmentation:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Cathode Material

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Component

Cells

Battery Packs

Portability

Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Low (Below 12 V)

Medium (12V-36V)

High (Above 36V)

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

