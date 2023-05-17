Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Set for Exponential Surge, Predicted to Hit USD 6.16 billion by 2030

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Growth 2023

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market trends and forecast estimations from 2022 to 2032,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐛, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎." The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was Valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2020 and is poised to Reach USD 6.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a Growing CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario

• There has been decline in the number of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patient visits in hospitals & clinics for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapy (IPF) to avoid cross-contamination. Moreover, there has been apostponement of elective surgeries to take care of Covid-infected patients.

• The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was impacted negatively by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for drugs reduced from retail pharmacies and online providers due to reduced therapy sessions and treatments.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4407

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐟𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐦𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬.

𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

• AstraZeneca Plc,

• Biogen Inc.,

• Boehringer Ingelheim,

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche,

• FibroGen, Inc.,

• Mission Therapeutics.,

• GNI Group Ltd,

• Galapagos NV,

• Biogen,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.,

• Shiongi Co Ltd.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on drug type, the pirfenidone segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of pirfenidone drugs such as Esbriet and Pirespa across the world. The research also analyzes the nintedanib segment.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global idiopathic

pulmonary fibrosis market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid increase in rate of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis among the geriatric population, technological advancements, and lifestyle changes worldwide. However, the online providers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to offers and discounts offered by providers and the availability of different types of drugs under a single platform.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to high expenditure on R&D activities, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities and rapidly developing economic conditions.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4407

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• An in-depth idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market potential from 2021 to 2030, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.