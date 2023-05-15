Submit Release
BookingCentral.com adds Fleet Management to Rental Booking Platform

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral.com, a provider of booking systems for rental merchants has announced a new release of BookingCentral.com.

The new version includes Fleet Management tracking and makes it easier for merchants to manage their rental fleet. With the integrated Fleet Management module, a rental merchant can check in a customer, sell add-ons, verify waivers, track fleet usage and report damages all from a single app.

The new version also includes Document/Photo upload. With Document/Photo upload, merchants can automate getting copies of licenses, insurance papers, membership forms and other documents prior to the rental activity. This dramatically reduces the check in time and check out time for customers.

BookingCentral.com is the fastest growing online booking platform for boat rentals, jetski rentals and tours and activities.

About BookingCentral.com

BookingCentral is the most modern and versatile booking system for rental companies, used by boat, RV, bike and golf cart rental companies throughout the United States. 


For more information, visit bookingcentral.com or call 1-877-220-9120.

