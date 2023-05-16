[Latest] Global Orthodontics Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 7,637.8 Million By 2030, At 10.7% CAGR
The Global Orthodontics Market was at US$ 2,876.4 Mn in 2023 and is growing to approx US$ 7,637.8 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10.7% between 2023 and 2030.
The Global Orthodontics Market was estimated at USD 2,876.4 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7,637.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% between 2023 and 2030.
Global Orthodontics Market: Overview
The orthodontics market refers to the segment of the dental industry that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of misaligned teeth and jaws. This includes the use of orthodontic tools such as braces, aligners, and retainers, among others. The orthodontics market is driven by various factors such as an increasing prevalence of malocclusion, growing awareness about orthodontic treatment, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.
Global Orthodontics Market: Growth Drivers
One of the major drivers of the market is the growing prevalence of malocclusion and jaw disorders. Malocclusion is a misalignment of teeth that can lead to several dental problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and difficulty in chewing. According to the American Association of Orthodontics, nearly 30% of the US population suffers from malocclusion. This has led to increasing demand for orthodontic treatments such as braces, clear aligners, and retainers.
Another factor contributing to the growth of the orthodontics market is the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. With an increasing emphasis on appearance and aesthetics, more and more people are seeking orthodontic treatment to improve the appearance of their teeth and smile. This trend has led to the development of new and advanced orthodontic treatments that are more discreet and less visible, such as clear aligners.
Advancements in technology have also played a significant role in driving the growth of the orthodontics market. The development of digital imaging and 3D printing technologies has revolutionized orthodontic treatment planning and has made it possible to create customized orthodontic appliances for each patient. Additionally, the use of robotics and artificial intelligence in orthodontics is expected to further accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Orthodontics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.7% over the forecast period (2023-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Orthodontics market size was valued at around USD 2,876.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7,637.8 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Straumann Group acquired a majority stake in ClearCorrect in 2017. ClearCorrect is a leading provider of clear aligner orthodontic treatments, and this acquisition allowed Straumann to expand its orthodontic offerings.
D) Danaher Corporation acquired Nobel Biocare, a leading provider of dental implants and orthodontic products, in 2014. This acquisition allowed Danaher to expand its dental product portfolio and strengthen its position in the orthodontics market.
E) The Orthodontics market presents significant opportunities for growth in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of malocclusion and jaw disorders, along with rising awareness of the benefits of orthodontic treatments, is expected to drive market growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of clear aligners and 3D printing, are also expected to open up new opportunities in the market.
F) Lack of awareness: Lack of awareness about the importance of orthodontic treatment can be a significant threat to the growth of the market. Many patients may not seek treatment due to a lack of knowledge about the potential benefits.
G) The global orthodontics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as an increase in the number of elderly people, a rise in awareness about oral health, and a surge in demand for orthodontic products. The Eurostat reports that in 2020, more than 21.9% of the EU population was aged 65 years and over, which further supports this growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of malocclusion is expected to fuel the adoption of orthodontic products in the coming years.
Regional Landscape
The global orthodontics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
North America dominated the global orthodontics market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of dental disorders, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced orthodontic products in the region.
Europe is the second-largest market for orthodontics, due to an increase in healthcare expenditure and a rise in awareness toward oral hygiene. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of dental disorders, a rise in awareness toward dental aesthetics, and a large population base in countries such as China and India.
Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, due to an increase in government initiatives toward improving oral healthcare infrastructure and a rise in awareness of dental aesthetics.
Key Players
3M Company
Align Technology Inc.
American Orthodontics
Envista Holdings Corporation
Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
G&H Orthodontics Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners LLC)
Henry Schein Inc.
Rocky Mountain Orthodontics Inc.
T.P. Orthodontics Inc.
Others
The Global Orthodontics Market is segmented as follows:
By Age Group
Adults
Children
By Type
Brackets
Fixed brackets
Removable brackets
Anchorage Appliances
Bands and buccal tubes
Miniscrews
Ligatures
Elastomeric ligatures
Wire ligatures
Archwires
By End User
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
