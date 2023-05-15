Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

FlagstoFlyatHalf-Staff in Honor ofPeaceOfficersMemorialDay
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown athalf-staff on May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Flags are to be flown athalf-staff from dawn until sunset on Monday, May 15, 2023.
