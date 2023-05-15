CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Joins Governors in Denouncing Biden Admin Attack on Women's Sports

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined fellow Republican governors in denouncing the Biden administration's proposed rules change to Title IX. The new rule could prevent states from enforcing state laws and regulations to protect fairness in women's and girls' sports. The governors criticized the Biden administration for caving to highly politicized gender ideology and changing the rules in a way that does not accord with law. They asked for the rule to be withdrawn immediately until the Supreme Court is given the ability to weigh in.

The letter, sent to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, states in part: "Undeterred by plain English, the Department invents new categories solely based on a student’s “gender identity”—a term not used in Title IX. This overreaching interpretation exceeds the Department’s Congressionally granted authority. Not only does the Department lack the authority to unilaterally re-write Title IX, such a regulation would disrupt states and schools and eviscerate the lived experience and achievements of generations of courageous women."

