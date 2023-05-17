SCC Collision Offers Certified Technicians for Collision Repair in Michigan
SCC Collision is an auto body shop that offers high-quality collision repairs and services, quick turnaround times, and personalized service in Michigan.
I needed to have a damaged bumper replaced. From the minute I walked in the door I was greeted by the office lady and the owner. Very clean place. I would recommend this company! 5-STAR WORK!”CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a car is damaged due to weather impact, accidents, or other incidents, finding a reliable auto body shop becomes essential for the repair and restoration of the vehicle. The automotive technicians usually start with inspecting the damage level. Later, they customize the repair plan and inform the car owners of what all replacement parts are needed and the overall cost. Collision repair services can range from fixing dents and dings, replacing panels and doors, and even doing full detail on the vehicle. But locating a specialized workshop with certified technicians for collision repair is crucial. For example, SSC Collision in Michigan has a team of certified technicians for car repair. In addition, it offers various custom services, such as car wrap and painting, to restore the vehicle like new.
Although many people picture auto collision repair with some hardworking technicians working on a car with various tools, much more goes into restoring the car to its former glory. For instance, the collision repair process starts with a visual inspection, cost estimation, frame straightening, mechanical repair, detailing, and cleaning before handing over the car to its owner. Of course, the overall cost and repair time will depend on the car damage. When searching for a reliable auto body collision shop, ensure that the workshop has trained technicians for an honest assessment, collision repair, and restoration pricing. For instance, those involved in car accidents and need quality auto body repair for their vehicle in Michigan can contact SSC Collison, which offers transparent pricing and high-grade replacement parts when repairing a damaged car.
"I needed to have a damaged bumper replaced, I was very happy with Steve's Custom Color Collision Shop. From the minute I walked in the door I was greeted by the office lady and the owner. Very clean place inside and out. Before I even was done signing any paperwork, there was a rental waiting for me. The rental was nice and clean. I would recommend this company to everyone! If I ever need them again, I will for sure come here! Also, my car was there for barely 2 days; they get you in and out! I could not be happier! Thanks to Steve's Custom Color Collision Shop! 5 STAR WORK!" - Nancy63, Google Reviews
The collision repair process is very demanding and requires knowledge and experience to restore the car in a manner that is safe for driving. So, it makes sense to locate a reputable repair shop with the latest tools, quality parts, and qualified technicians. Those looking for an auto body shop in Michigan can start by searching online or asking friends for recommendations. When selecting the automotive workshop, pay attention to its credentials, such as ASE certifications, warranty services, and customer reviews. Choose a repair service that stands behind its work with a warranty, provides quality replacement parts, and employs skilled workers. Don't be shy about getting an in-depth cost and time estimate for the work that has to be done. A reliable service center will gladly supply this data and collaborate with car owners to fix their vehicles to their satisfaction. For instance, SCC Collision has earned a reputation for providing quality collision repair and complete customer satisfaction.
Understanding the collision repair shop is also helpful in negotiating prices with the auto body shop and setting the right expectations for the repair job. For example, a professional repair company will use a visual examination and a computer diagnostic to assess vehicle damage. During the inspection, technicians will assess the damage level, internally and externally, and determine the replacement parts needed before providing an estimated price for the car repair. But remember that the prices can get higher if the technicians find out more damage while repairing the car. Many modern workshops, such as SCC Collision, prepare a blueprint before starting and tearing down the car for repair. This is where the prices can increase as a more thorough examination of the vehicle damage will be conducted. The technicians will inform the client and insurance company of the price adjustments.
After that, the workshop will begin disassembling the vehicle, which can involve removing bumpers, fenders, and doors. Some components must be replaced or extensively repaired for heavy structural damage due to collision to ensure the vehicle's safety and integrity. The next step is body repair, which includes fixing or replacing damaged body components, including fenders, doors, and hoods. Afterward, the car is ready for painting once the bodywork has been fixed. This process includes smoothing the patched portions with sandpaper and priming them for paint. Next, basecoat and clear coat paint are applied to the car to restore its factory finish. After the primer and paint have dried, the car is reassembled again. The final stage is a comprehensive quality control check to guarantee the repairs were done correctly, and the car is safe to drive.
It's worth noting that, depending on the severity of the damage and the accessibility of new components, collision repair might take several days or weeks. Like any good body shop, SSC Collision keeps its customers updated on the repair procedure and the vehicle's progress.
About SSC Collision
SCC Collision is a family-owned collision repair service servicing the neighborhood since 1996. SCC Collision, based in Michigan, has an excellent track reputation for skilled car body repair services. It offers a staff of professional and trained auto body specialists dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Furthermore, they cooperate with all insurance carriers and keep the consumer updated about the collision repair procedure, guaranteeing their customers a stress-free experience. One thing distinguishing SCC Collision is its dedication to quick turnaround times. They recognize that being without a car is inconvenient. Therefore, they work hard to get their clients back on the road as soon as possible.
