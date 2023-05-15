ReliaQuest Launches GreyMatter Mobile App

New capability enables customers to quickly and efficiently resolve threats

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReliaQuest, a force multiplier of security operations, today announced the ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App. The app accelerates incident response by notifying security operations practitioners about urgent incidents, providing a record of past incidents, and facilitating faster and easier incident investigation and resolution.



In today's fast-paced world, security teams must be agile and ready to handle security challenges anytime and anywhere. Their work demands that they remain ever vigilant, whether in the office or offsite. With the GreyMatter Mobile App, customers are enabled to be notified faster, collaborate easier, and respond faster than ever before.

“Working with hundreds of customers across the enterprise has given us a unique perspective into the challenges faced by today’s security teams,” said Brian Murphy, founder and CEO of ReliaQuest. “Giving our customers the ability to respond to incidents quickly and efficiently, regardless of when or where they happen, puts them in a position of leadership for the larger business.”

The GreyMatter Mobile App empowers customers to easily analyze and resolve alerts, saving them valuable time and effort. Features include:

Access information on the go: Push notifications alert customers to new and urgent incidents along with relevant context and detailed analysis so analysts can quickly understand the potential impact without having to open their laptops.



Push notifications alert customers to new and urgent incidents along with relevant context and detailed analysis so analysts can quickly understand the potential impact without having to open their laptops. Faster alert resolution: Analyze and resolve alerts in minutes. The mobile app frees time so analysts can focus on more productive work.



Analyze and resolve alerts in minutes. The mobile app frees time so analysts can focus on more productive work. Real-time status updates on cybersecurity incidents: Security teams can monitor the status of all incidents and collaborate across their teams and with ReliaQuest, enabling more informed communication with other business leaders.



“The GreyMatter mobile app allows me the freedom and flexibility to be away from my laptop, without the worry of missing alerts or delayed response and investigations. I can immediately review all critical information about the event, and connect quickly with ReliaQuest through the app. This allows me to make faster decisions and take quick action on the go. This is a huge benefit for smaller teams like mine,” said Lisel, Director of Cybersecurity at a Leading Life Sciences Company.

"I had an incident last night and did the triage and event closure on the app,” said Carl Lee, Information Security Lead at APi Group. “It was far more convenient to log in to the ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App than find a place to set up my computer and analyze the issue. The app provides everything I need right there.”

The ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App is available to all GreyMatter customers and supports both iOS and Android devices.

ReliaQuest GreyMatter is a security operations platform built on an open XDR architecture designed to help security teams increase visibility, reduce complexity, and manage risk across their security tools, including on-premises, clouds, networks, and endpoints. On average, GreyMatter customers see up to a 70% reduction in alert noise in the first year.

For more information about the ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App, please visit www.reliaquest.com/mobile.

About ReliaQuest

ReliaQuest is the force multiplier of security operations. Our security operations platform, GreyMatter, automates detection, investigation and response across cloud, endpoint, and on-premises tools and applications. GreyMatter is cloud native, built on an open XDR architecture and delivered as a service any time of the day, anywhere in the world. With over 700 customers worldwide and 1,000 teammates working across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest is driving outcomes for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. We exist to make security possible. ReliaQuest is a private company headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with multiple global locations. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.

Media contact

Kim Hill

ReliaQuest Head of Corporate Communications

khill@reliaquest.com