UFANDAO – secured fundraising is possible
This press release tells more about Web 3.0 fundraising and the recent changes it brings to the worldTALLINN, TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UFANDAO introduces fundraising without intermediaries or control over personal information. Is it even possible? Yes, for sure!
Web 2.0 vs Web 3.0 concepts
What is Web.3 and why is it becoming so popular? This concept is often used in the context of the history and development of the World Wide Web of the Internet. Web.3 is currently considered the latest evolution of data communication technology and is often used in a comparative context with Web.2.
The problem with Web.2 is that the data of any person on the Internet is not protected, and is transferred to “third parties”. These can be companies or other interested parties in the guise of various organizations, including political ones. This leads to illegality in the use of data, and manipulation of information, including the ranking of advertising, the policy of censorship and, in a word, the autocracy of the Internet.
How Web 3.0 changes the fundraising world?
Crowdfunding, or so-called ‘fundraising’ platforms can serve as striking examples of this process. In February 2022, Canadian truckers protesting the lifting of COVID restrictions began using the GoFundMe fundraising service. Their campaign resonated with many Canadians, and the fundraising soon reached the $10 million mark. The GoFundMe platform involves fundraising on the platform and further payments at the end of the campaign, after deducting the service commission. This could be considered one of the most democratic examples of support provided to one group by other people with similar values if it were not for the blatant injustice and refusal of the GoFundMe platform to pay the funds received under pressure from the Ottawa police, who not only did not recognize the protest but also called it some kind of occupation.
Many people call Web.3 the decentralized Internet of the future because it ensures the privacy of any user's data using P2P (from Person to Person) technology. That is the exclusion of any third-party participation from the transfer of information or control of finances by organizations such as banks and other intermediaries.
The popularity of cryptocurrency, or digital currency, as a decentralized payment system or DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) can also be explained here, including with reference to the current unstable political conditions, when many people are forced to bear collective financial responsibility as a result of sanctions and de-globalization processes.
UFANDAO – secured fundraising is possible
The UFANDAO next-generation fundraising platform offers direct person-to-person or P2P donation, which means that the platform does not participate in the collection or accumulation of funds and the exchange process takes place directly between two people, the donor and the fundraiser, offering a simple transparent fundraising model. Moreover, the collection method, in addition to traditional banking, can also allow the creation of an electronic wallet and receive funds in cryptocurrency. It is important to understand that the conditions of Web.3 involve building trust between people protected by the platform. That is, fraud in transactions is excluded. Moreover, such meaningful trust and desire to help are encouraged by the UFANDAO platform. Each donor can create a dream and is guaranteed to receive funds from other members of the community. Under these conditions, any legitimate fundraising can be carried out and will be paid out exactly in the amount that was originally donated to this or that person.
Conclusion
The idea of Web.3 may seem utopian and unrealistic. But with UFANDAO anybody can be assured that Web.3 is closer to the future. It is the need to transform society and its values, with minimal control of “third parties”.
Ekaterina Popova
UFANDAO
pr@ufandao.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube