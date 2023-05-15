R&B LEGEND JEFFREY OSBORNE EMBRACES ENCORE PERFORMANCE BENEFITING POPULAR FLORIDA GIRLS CHARITY

Share This Article

Soul Singer Jeffrey Osborne joined by Songstress Evelyn 'Champagne' King and Balladeer Howard Hewett for Embrace Girls Foundation Benefit Concert.

We tell our audience that they need to have their cameras out and ready because you never know when a performer will hand you the mike or ask you a question or sing to you.” — Embrace Girls Foundation Founder Velma Lawrence

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 15, 2023 - After two sold out shows in as many years, you’d think the “Intimate Evening with Jeffrey Osborne ” concert series benefiting the Embrace Girls Foundation couldn’t get any better.Think again!This year songstress Evelyn Champagne King and balladeer Howard Hewett will join Osborne for a star-studded holiday ‘intimate evening’ of fine dining, great music, dance and conversation with a loyal audience that has repeatedly sold-out Embrace benefit shows at the Casino at Dania Beach near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th on the Casino at Dania Beach website.The “Intimate Evenings” concert series benefits the Miami-based Embrace Girls Foundation, a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming, unique experiences and wraparound family and community resources for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.Previous performers have included David and Tamara Mann (August 2021), The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston and Regina Belle (December), and a 2022 Father’s Day concert featuring Dennis Edwards’ Temptations Review.All sold out.The Embrace Girls Foundation, a Florida based 501(c)3 charitable organization, trademarked ‘intimate evening’ concert format has proven popular with audiences and entertainers. Osborne’s June 2021 and December 2022 shows – the last with his full band, which will also be with him this year – were crowd favorites. Embrace audiences love Osborne’s intimacy as he answers questions about his life, songs, and career.Joining him in December will be Evelyn Champagne King, the rocking pop songstress whose hits include “Love Come Down,” “I Don’t Know if It’s Right,” and the dance favorite “Shame,” and Howard Hewett, who broke onto the R&B charts as lead singer of the group Shalamar with a string of hits including “A Night to Remember,” “Make that Move,” and “The Second Time Around.” His solo hits include “I’m for Real,” “Stay,” and “Show Me.”The benefit concerts and the backing of longtime supporters like the Cox Media Group allow Embrace Girls Foundation to continue to offer girls a range of life altering services, from math and English tutoring to etiquette and personal finance training. Embrace members regularly meet with elected officials, judges, actors, tech industry executives, police officers and other luminaries and have traveled across Florida and to Washington, DC, Chicago, and New York City.Cox Media Group Miami Vice President and General Manager Ralph Renzi said it was Embrace Girls Foundation Founder Velma Lawrence’s commitment, programming and “consistency in serving the community” that made Cox Media longtime Embrace supporters. Embrace has had a relationship with Cox Media almost since Lawrence formed the foundation in 2000 after radio personality Tamara G introduced Lawrence to Cox executives and star radio host James “T” Thomas. Embrace Girls have held many meetings at Cox’s corporate offices and studios.“Serving the needs of our community is the backbone of what we do and why we come to work every day,” Renzi said. “Embrace Girls allows us to fulfill that mission.”Renzi said he saw the importance of Lawrence’s work firsthand after she took him and other station officials on a tour of some of the neighborhoods Embrace Girls members call home.“We were able to see the contrast of the neighborhoods and poverty that some of these girls live in, and then see them in the Embrace Girls Foundation classrooms where they're all wearing the same tee shirts, they all have school supplies, they're all attentive, they're sitting up,” Renzi said. “There are smiles on their faces. That makes the Embrace Girls Foundation mission very tangible.“So when Velma says hey, I can bring Jeffrey Osborne to do a benefit concert for our organization, can you help me, that's an easy decision to make.”Cox Media Group Community Relations Director Lindsey Maestro Powell said his work with Embrace is personal.“We are a part of the community, we understand the community,” Powell said. “God reminds me every day that we are here to serve the people. We are blessed to have someone like Miss Lawrence in the community who believes in kids and is teaching them to care about reading, about math, to care about themselves.“By helping Embrace Girls we can help bring up a young woman who one day could be president of the United States.”Embrace Foundation Board member and HOT 105 host James T Thomas said the intimate evening concept allows us to “sit and talk with the performer on stage, then we go out in the audience and the audience can get a chance to ask questions.“The evening is more than just going to see an artist perform, and people love that!”Lawrence agreed. Embrace concerts are special.“We tell our audience that they need to have their cameras out and ready because you never know when a performer will hand you the microphone or ask you a question or sing to you,” Lawrence said.Lawrence said she is eternally grateful to Cox Media Group and the Casino at Dania Beach for supporting Embrace Girls and the benefit concert series.To learn more about the Embrace Girls Foundation, or to make a donation, go to www.embracegirlpower.org --What: An Intimate Evening with Jeffrey Osborne.When: Sunday, December 17, 2023Where: The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach, FLHow to attend: Tickets available online at www.casinodaniabeach.com How to attend: TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19, 2023:Purchase Here:FOR VIP EXPERIENCE & GROUP TICKETS CALL:877-466-4769

